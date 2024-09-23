McQueen's Four-Goal Night Highlights WHL Weekly Awards

Calgary, Alta. - Brandon Wheat Kings forward Roger McQueen has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending September 22, 2024, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

McQueen led all WHL skaters with four goals and two assists in the first two matches of the 2024-25 campaign.

The 17-year-old erupted for a four-goal performance in Brandon's season-opening tilt against the reigning WHL Champion Moose Jaw Warriors on Friday. He netted the Wheat Kings' first tally with a powerplay strike in the second period to level the game 1-1. The Warriors would pull ahead again heading into the final frame, but McQueen wouldn't be denied as he scored three straight goals to secure the victory. He started with a short-side strike from just above the goal line and, five minutes later, pounced on an errant poke check to tally the eventual game-winner and complete a natural hat trick. McQueen sealed the deal with an empty netter and a 5-2 final score. He's the first WHL player to rack up four goals on opening night since Stepan Novotny of the Kelowna Rockets pulled off the feat on September 17, 2009.

McQueen, who clocks in at an astound 6-foot-5, kept things rolling the following night in Regina. With the Wheat Kings leading 1-0 late in the second frame, McQueen took advantage of a powerplay with a slick cross-ice feed for Nicholas Johnson, who ripped home his first goal of the season. In the third, Johnson would complete a hat trick of his own, with McQueen dishing up the primary assist once again in a 5-1 win.

Brandon enters the second week of WHL action with a pristine 2-0 record to sit second in the East Division (Saskatoon owns the tie-breaker with more goals scored).

McQueen hopes to add many more points to his collection in one of the most important years of his young career. The Saskatoon, Sask. product is considered a top prospect ahead of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, with TSN ranking him sixth among all 2025 Draft prospects in the network's preseason rankings.

He was selected fourth overall by Brandon in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft and has piled up 29 goals and 43 assists for 72 points in 112 WHL games.

McQueen has also averaged more than a point per game in the postseason, with four goals and an assist in four playoff matches.

Brandon is back in action on Friday, September 27 for an East Division showdown against the Prince Albert Raiders at 7:00 p.m. CST at the Art Hauser Centre.

NHL Draft-eligible netminder Cleaver named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. - Lethbridge Hurricanes netminder Koen Cleaver has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending September 22, 2024, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

The rookie sealed his first WHL victory in a 2-1 overtime decision on the road against the Red Deer Rebels.

Red Deer would strike first at the Peavey Mart Centrium with an extra attacker on a delayed penalty, but the Lethbridge netminder would prove to be unsolvable after that, steering aside 30 of 31 shots on the night- including three saves in overtime. Using all of his 6-foot-2, 199-pound frame, Cleaver shouldered away a thunderous Derek Thurston one-timer for one of his best saves early in the game.

The 17-year-old posted a .95 goals-against average and a .968 save percentage while earning first star of the night.

Cleaver, who is eligible for the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, was originally selected by Lethbridge in the third round of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. The Port Alberni, B.C. product also helped Team Canada White clinch a gold medal at the 2023 World U-17 Hockey Challenge.

The Hurricanes return home for a playoff rematch against the Swift Current Broncos on Friday, September 27 at 7:00 p.m. MST.

Royals defenceman Verhoeff named WHL Rookie of the Week

Calgary, Alta. - Victoria Royals defenceman Keaton Verhoeff has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending September 22, 2024, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

The rookie defenceman led all blueliners with three goals and added an assist to go along with a +6 rating as the Royals went 1-0-1-0 over the season-opening weekend.

Verhoeff kicked off the season in dramatic fashion in a 4-3 overtime win against the visiting Tri-City Americans on Friday. With Tri-City leading 4-3 late in the final frame, Verhoeff leveled the match by rifling a wrist shot top shelf from the faceoff dot. The impressive far-side strike stands as the 16-year-old's first WHL goal. He came back for more in overtime, evading his check and driving the net to propel Cole Reschny's shot across the goal line and the Royals into the win column.

The 6-foot-4, 212-pound defender proved his knack for big-time moments wasn't a one-time thing the following night in a rematch against the Americans. With the teams level with two goals apiece in the third period, Verhoeff snagged his first assist of the campaign on Escalus Burlock's go-ahead goal. A pair of quick lamp-lighters would vault the Americans back on top again, but Verhoeff would force overtime for a second-straight night by wiring another shot through traffic and into twine. While the Americans would pick up the extra point in overtime, Verhoeff's heroics secured a single point for the up-and-coming Royals.

Verhoeff, who was selected by the Royals with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, is eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. Born in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., Verhoeff appeared in 12 games for Victoria in 2023-24, picking up a pair of assists and a +2 rating.

The Royals hit the road to face the Kelowna Rockets (0-1-0-0) at Prospera Place on Friday, September 27 at 7:05 p.m. PST.

