Syracuse Edges Worcester 4-2 Behind Late Surge
May 12, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Worcester Red Sox News Release
WORCESTER, M.A. - A run in the eighth and one more in the ninth pushed the Syracuse Mets (2-6) past the Worcester Red Sox (3-5) on Wednesday night, a 3-2 final at Polar Park.
The WooSox jumped out to an early lead on Syracuse starter Franklyn Kilome. In the second, Michael Gettys lined a ball to the left centerfield gap and cracked a smile as he stood on second with his first double of the season. Gettys would be smiling in the dugout moments later, after Jack Lopez singled him home to make it 1-0 Worcester.
On Tuesday, balls were sailing out of Polar Park, and to start the third, the Mets continued that trend. Quinn Brodey took a 1-1 pitch the other way over the Worcester Wall, a two-run shot off WooSox pitcher Daniel Gossett to put Syracuse on top. Gossett finished the day strong, tallying five innings of two-run ball to go along with eight strikeouts.
Worcester threatened in the sixth, putting two on to start the inning. Two batters later, Jeter Downs came up feet from a go-ahead three run home run-instead, the ball settled in to Syracuse left fielder Drew Ferguson's glove to keep the lead at 2-1.
But the WooSox finally broke through in the seventh against Syracuse reliever Oscar De La Cruz. Jack Lopez walked and reached second on a Josh Ockimey single. Following a flyout, Danny Santana ripped a base hit through the right side to bring home Lopez. Santana's hit marked his first in Worcester as he works his way back from a foot injury.
In the eighth, Syracuse's Johneshwy Fargas led off by lifting a ball towards the high wall in right center-it went off the glove of Worcester centerfielder Jarren Duran for a double. A flyout brought Fargas to third, and he scored the eventual game-winning run on a sacrifice fly from Brandon Drury. The Mets added one more in the top of the ninth on a two-out RBI single from Ferguson, and Syracuse snapped a six-game losing streak with a 4-2 win.
The WooSox continue their inaugural six-game homestand at Polar Park on Thursday against the Syracuse Mets at 6:35 p.m, with television coverage beginning at 6:30 on NESN+. Radio coverage starts at 6:15 on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network. Syracuse's Thomas Szapucki (0-0, 0.00) faces Worcester's Stephen Gonsalves (1-0, 1.69), who led the WooSox to their first win in franchise history last Friday with 5.1 innings of one-run ball against Buffalo.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from May 12, 2021
- RailRiders See Steak End - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Davidson Deals to Shut out Bats - Louisville Bats
- Bisons Thump Red Wings 12-0 Wednesday - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse Mets Snap Losing Streak with Best Pitching Performance of the Season in 4-2 Win against Worcester - Syracuse Mets
- Olivares' Go-Ahead Homer Lifts Chasers over Clippers - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Randolph's blast gives Pigs win in Moosic - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Syracuse Edges Worcester 4-2 Behind Late Surge - Worcester Red Sox
- Kramer and Craig Go Back-To-Back in Second Home Win - Indianapolis Indians
- Mud Hens Offense Falls Flat in 5-3 Loss - Toledo Mud Hens
- May 12 Game Notes: Iowa at St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: May 12, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - May 12, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Nitro Circus Coming Back to Frontier Field September 10 - Rochester Red Wings
- Blue Jays Update Seating Plan for First Eight Games at Sahlen Field - Buffalo Bisons
- Durham Bulls Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Durham Bulls
- Jacksonville and Durham Postponed Wednesday - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (3-3) vs. Toledo Mud Hens (2-4) - Indianapolis Indians
- Nitro Circus Brings High-Adrenaline Live Entertainment Back with Explosive You Got this Tour to First Horizon Park - Nashville Sounds
- Saints Run into Hot Pitching, Drop Game to Iowa Cubs 11-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Iowa Scores 11 Runs, Wins Big at St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Red Wings Rally Past Bisons, 6-3, in 10 Innings - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.