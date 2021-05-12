Jacksonville and Durham Postponed Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Wednesday's game between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and the Durham Bulls has been postponed due to rain.

The contest will be made up Thursday as part of a doubleheader with first pitch of game one set for 5:30 p.m. Game two will commence approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Right-hander Nick Neidert (0-0, 0.00) will make the start for Jacksonville in game one, with lefty Daniel Castano making his first start for the Jumbo Shrimp in the second game.

A broadcast of Thursday's doubleheader will begin at 5:15 p.m. on ESPN690, online at espn690.com, MiLB.tv and the MiLB First Pitch app.

