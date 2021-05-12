Blue Jays Update Seating Plan for First Eight Games at Sahlen Field

May 12, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







Following New York State's announcement of updated protocols for large-scale outdoor event venues, the Toronto Blue Jays have added fully vaccinated seating sections at Sahlen Field, increasing the ballpark's seating capacity to 35% for the first eight games (June 1 to 17), in line with the latest guidelines. The Toronto Blue Jays and Buffalo Bisons have worked with local officials to ensure this plan is safe for all fans, staff, players, and the local community, and consistent with protocols at other Major League venues in the state.

Beginning on Tuesday, May 18 with a presale for Bisons Season Ticket Holders, fans can purchase a maximum of four tickets per game, choosing between physically distanced and fully vaccinated seating sections:

Physically Distanced Seating Sections

Tickets are sold in pods of up to four seats, with each pod spaced a minimum of six feet apart and are available to both vaccinated and non-vaccinated fans.

Fans sitting in physically distanced seating are not required to present vaccination documentation or a negative COVID-19 test result.

Fully Vaccinated Seating Sections

Fully vaccinated seating sections will have fans seated directly beside other parties; capacity in these sections is 100%.

Fans aged 16 and older sitting in fully vaccinated seating sections must present a photo ID that matches their proof of receipt of full COVID-19 vaccination, received at least 14 days prior to the day of the game.

Fans under the age of 16 may accompany and be seated with a fully vaccinated guest in a fully vaccinated seating section; no negative COVID-19 test result is required.

The general public onsale for the first eight games (June 1 to 17) begins on Thursday, May 20 at 10 a.m. ET (bluejays.com/tickets). Tickets for home games from June 24 to July 4 will go on sale to Bisons Season Ticket Holders on June 1 and to the general public on June 3; please find the 2021 Blue Jays regular season schedule here.

Complete Sahlen Field information and health and safety protocols are available at bluejays.com/healthandsafety, including, but not limited to:

Face coverings are required for all fans aged two and older while on Sahlen Field property, including in fully vaccinated seating sections, except while actively eating or drinking in their ticketed seats.

Fans will still undergo symptom screening prior to ballpark entry; however, temperature checks and negative COVID-19 test results are no longer required.

All fans, including those who are fully vaccinated, must maintain six feet of distance from anyone not in their seating group, while on Sahlen Field property, except when sitting in a fully vaccinated section.

Fan access within the ballpark is limited to maintain physical distancing. During the game, fans must stay in their ticketed seats except when travelling to concessions, restrooms, or for emergencies and fan services support.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.