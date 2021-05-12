Nashville Scores a Season-High Nine Runs in Win over Memphis
May 12, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds scored a season-high nine runs to lead them to an 9-6 win over the Memphis Redbirds in front of 3,844 fans Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. It was the Sounds first win at home this season.
Nashville jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a Dee Strange-Gordon lead-off home run, the first by a Sound since June 24, 2019. The lead was short-lived as Memphis fought back to score one run in the second and tie the game.
A two-RBI double from Dustin Peterson, an RBI double from Hernan Pérez and a sacrifice fly from Mario Feliciano highlighted a four-run third inning to put the Sounds up 5-1.
Memphis came back to score a run in the fifth on a single by John Nogowski (MLB rehab) to cut the Sounds lead to 5-2.
Nashville added insurance runs in the seventh as Jace Peterson came in as a pinch hitter to drive in a run with a single to grab a 6-2 lead. Pérez then drove in two more runs with a two-out double.
The Redbirds added a single tally in the top of eighth, but the Sounds responded in the bottom half as Weston Wilson roped an RBI single to put Nashville up 9-3.
The Redbirds did not go down quietly as they hit two home runs in the ninth to cut the Sounds' lead to 9-6.
Miguel Sánchez earned his first win out of season for Nashville. The right-hander pitched 2 1/3 innings and allowed two hits on one run (none earned) and struck out two.
Game three of the six-game series is scheduled for Thursday night in Nashville. Left-hander Blaine Hardy (0-0, 2.70) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Angel Rondon (0-1, 12.46) for the Redbirds. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
Dee Strange-Gordon hit the Sounds first leadoff home run in 2021 and first since June 24, 2019 (Zack Granite at New Orleans). He has hit safely in six consecutive games, batting .296 (8-for-27) with 7 runs, 1 home run, and 2 RBI.
Aaron Ashby walked a career-high five batters. He has walked nine in 6.2 IP this season.
Miguel Sánchez scoreless streak came to an end at 6.2 IP in the fifth inning on an RBI-single by John Nogowski.
The Sounds pitching staff walked a season-high 10 batters and struck out a season-high 14 batters.
Nashville scored a season-high nine runs.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from May 12, 2021
- Saints Bash Their Way to 6-1 Victory over I-Cubs - St. Paul Saints
- Iowa's Winning Streak Ends at Three - Iowa Cubs
- Nashville Scores a Season-High Nine Runs in Win over Memphis - Nashville Sounds
- Redbirds Late Rally Falls Short in Nashville - Memphis Redbirds
- Knights Drop Wednesday's Contest to Tides 9-2 - Charlotte Knights
- RailRiders See Steak End - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Davidson Deals to Shut out Bats - Louisville Bats
- Bisons Thump Red Wings 12-0 Wednesday - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse Mets Snap Losing Streak with Best Pitching Performance of the Season in 4-2 Win against Worcester - Syracuse Mets
- Olivares' Go-Ahead Homer Lifts Chasers over Clippers - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Randolph's blast gives Pigs win in Moosic - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Syracuse Edges Worcester 4-2 Behind Late Surge - Worcester Red Sox
- Kramer and Craig Go Back-To-Back in Second Home Win - Indianapolis Indians
- Mud Hens Offense Falls Flat in 5-3 Loss - Toledo Mud Hens
- May 12 Game Notes: Iowa at St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: May 12, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - May 12, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Nitro Circus Coming Back to Frontier Field September 10 - Rochester Red Wings
- Blue Jays Update Seating Plan for First Eight Games at Sahlen Field - Buffalo Bisons
- Durham Bulls Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Durham Bulls
- Jacksonville and Durham Postponed Wednesday - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (3-3) vs. Toledo Mud Hens (2-4) - Indianapolis Indians
- Nitro Circus Brings High-Adrenaline Live Entertainment Back with Explosive You Got this Tour to First Horizon Park - Nashville Sounds
- Saints Run into Hot Pitching, Drop Game to Iowa Cubs 11-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Iowa Scores 11 Runs, Wins Big at St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Red Wings Rally Past Bisons, 6-3, in 10 Innings - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville Sounds Stories
- Nashville Scores a Season-High Nine Runs in Win over Memphis
- Nitro Circus Brings High-Adrenaline Live Entertainment Back with Explosive You Got this Tour to First Horizon Park
- Redbirds Slug Past Sounds in Nashville's Home Opener
- Nashville and Toledo's Series Finale Postponed
- Nashville Cracks Three Homers in Win over Toledo