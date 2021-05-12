Nashville Scores a Season-High Nine Runs in Win over Memphis

May 12, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds scored a season-high nine runs to lead them to an 9-6 win over the Memphis Redbirds in front of 3,844 fans Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. It was the Sounds first win at home this season.

Nashville jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a Dee Strange-Gordon lead-off home run, the first by a Sound since June 24, 2019. The lead was short-lived as Memphis fought back to score one run in the second and tie the game.

A two-RBI double from Dustin Peterson, an RBI double from Hernan Pérez and a sacrifice fly from Mario Feliciano highlighted a four-run third inning to put the Sounds up 5-1.

Memphis came back to score a run in the fifth on a single by John Nogowski (MLB rehab) to cut the Sounds lead to 5-2.

Nashville added insurance runs in the seventh as Jace Peterson came in as a pinch hitter to drive in a run with a single to grab a 6-2 lead. Pérez then drove in two more runs with a two-out double.

The Redbirds added a single tally in the top of eighth, but the Sounds responded in the bottom half as Weston Wilson roped an RBI single to put Nashville up 9-3.

The Redbirds did not go down quietly as they hit two home runs in the ninth to cut the Sounds' lead to 9-6.

Miguel Sánchez earned his first win out of season for Nashville. The right-hander pitched 2 1/3 innings and allowed two hits on one run (none earned) and struck out two.

Game three of the six-game series is scheduled for Thursday night in Nashville. Left-hander Blaine Hardy (0-0, 2.70) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Angel Rondon (0-1, 12.46) for the Redbirds. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

Dee Strange-Gordon hit the Sounds first leadoff home run in 2021 and first since June 24, 2019 (Zack Granite at New Orleans). He has hit safely in six consecutive games, batting .296 (8-for-27) with 7 runs, 1 home run, and 2 RBI.

Aaron Ashby walked a career-high five batters. He has walked nine in 6.2 IP this season.

Miguel Sánchez scoreless streak came to an end at 6.2 IP in the fifth inning on an RBI-single by John Nogowski.

The Sounds pitching staff walked a season-high 10 batters and struck out a season-high 14 batters.

Nashville scored a season-high nine runs.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.