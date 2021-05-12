Iowa's Winning Streak Ends at Three
May 12, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES - The St. Paul Saints evened the series with a 6-1 victory over the Iowa Cubs at CHS Field Wednesday night.
Brent Rooker, the Minnesota Twins No. 12 ranked prospect by MLB.com, got the scoring started early for St. Paul with a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning. Ryan Jeffers followed Rooker's homer with a big fly of his own in the second inning, giving the Saints an early 2-0 lead.
Taylor Gushue split the deficit in half with his fourth-inning double, scoring Cameron Maybin. One run would not be enough, as the Saints padded the lead with a three-spot in the fifth and another run in the home sixth.
Iowa Cubs' starter Ben Holmes was hurt by the long ball, surrendering three home runs to St. Paul hitters. Holmes suffered his first loss of the season, allowing five earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out seven in his 4.2 innings of work.
Cody Stashak would toss a scoreless ninth for St. Paul, ending the I-Cubs three-game winning streak.
POSTGAME NOTES:
P.J. Higgins went 1-2 with two more walks, raising his OBP to a team-leading .517.
Kyle Ryan struck out one and needed just eight pitches to throw a scoreless seventh inning.
Iowa returns to Principal Park Tuesday, May 18, to host the Omaha Storm Chasers. For more information or tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
