Saints Bash Their Way to 6-1 Victory over I-Cubs

ST. PAUL, MN - Now that's more like it. The St. Paul Saints put together a complete effort on Wednesday night using three home runs and great pitching from three pitchers as they took down the Iowa Cubs 6-1 at CHS Field in front of 3,003.

The Saints got the home crowd up off their feet in the first inning when Brent Rooker clubbed a solo shot to left, his second of the season, making it 1-0.

In the second, Ryan Jeffers led off with a solo blast to left, his second of the season, putting the Saints up 2-0.

That was more than enough for Griffin Jax, Lewis Thorpe and Cody Stashak. Jax once again looked strong in his second start of the season. He retired the first two men in three of the five innings he pitched and wiggled out of two out trouble in four of the five innings. The lone blip came in the fourth when, with one out and Cameron Maybin at first, Taylor Gunshue doubled home Maybin to cut the Saints lead to 2-1.

In the fifth, Jax retired the first two hitters, but a single and two walks loaded the bases. Jax got Maybin to fly out to end the inning. Jax went 5.0 innings allowing one run on five hits while walking three and striking out four.

The Saints used that momentum in the bottom of the inning to score three and put the game away. Jimmy Kerrigan collected his first hit as a Saint with a solo homer to left, his first of the season, making it 3-1. Nick Gordon followed with a walk and stole second. With two outs Tomás Telis knocked home Gordon with a single putting the Saints up 4-1. Telis then stole second and scored on Jeffers' double increasing the Saints lead to 5-1.

Thorpe was strong in his 3.0 innings of work not allowing a hit while walking one and striking out two.

Stashak finished it off with a scoreless ninth while striking out a pair.

The same two teams meet in the third game of the six game series on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. The Saint send RHP Bailey Ober (0-0, 3.00) to the mound against I-Cubs RHP Cory Abbott (0-1, 4.50). The game can be seen on the Saints Cable Network, cable access channels in the Twin Cities, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

