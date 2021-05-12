Durham Bulls Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
May 12, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM - Wednesday afternoon's scheduled contest between the Durham Bulls and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday evening beginning at 5:35pm. Gates will open at 5:00pm. Both games will be seven innings in length. Tickets for Thursday's regularly scheduled game are good for both games.
Tickets for today's scheduled contest can be exchanged for a future 2021 Bulls home game, based on availability.
Starting pitchers for tomorrow's doubleheader have not yet been determined.
