Iowa Scores 11 Runs, Wins Big at St. Paul

DES MOINES- In their first road game of the 2021 season, Iowa scored 11 runs on 12 hits to route the St. Paul Saints by a score of 11-1. The victory marked Iowa's first road winP in 622 days, since August 28, 2019 when they beat Oklahoma City 7-4.

A pair of RBI singles in the top of the first by P.J. Higgins and Cameron Maybin got Iowa on the board, and they never looked back. The I-Cubs added three more runs in the third inning on a Taylor Gushue single and Jose Lobaton two-RBI double, his second double of the young season.

One more run in the fifth and a five-spot in the sixth gave the Iowa Cubs all the offense they would need, a season-high 11 runs on 12 hits including four doubles.

Iowa's pitching was spectacular once again, as Joe Biagini earned his first win of the campaign, tossing five hitless innings. The righty allowed just two baserunners, both on walks while striking out six. Dakota Mekkes continued the I-Cubs no-hit bid into the seventh inning before Tomas Telis hit a solo home run to get St. Paul on the board.

Before Telis' homer, the I-Cubs had spun 17.0 consecutive hitless innings. Robert Stock would close the door, allowing one hit while striking out three Saints batters in his two innings of work.

POSTGAME NOTES:

P.J. Higgins got on base in all five plate appearances. He went 3-3 with three runs scored, a double, two RBI, and two walks.

Taylor Gushue went 2-5 with four RBI.

Iowa Cubs pitchers have now given up just one run and two hits in their last 19 innings pitched.

Iowa returns to Principal Park Tuesday, May 18 when they host the Omaha Storm Chasers. For more information or tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

