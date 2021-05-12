Nitro Circus Coming Back to Frontier Field September 10

With thrill-loving fans clamoring to experience the exhilaration that only live action sports can deliver, Nitro Circus is gearing up to make its highly-anticipated return this summer. Nitro Circus will bring the high-flying You Got This tour to Rochester for a Friday, September 10th show at Frontier Field. This is part of an extensive North American trek that will visit more than 25 cities across the continent this year.

Fans can be there live as Nitro Circus' roster of elite athletes, including champion BMX and scooter rider Ryan Williams as well as skilled professionals in freestyle motocross (FMX), skate and more, brave the world's largest jumps. The legendary 45-foot Giganta ramp will launch athletes into the sky at 40 miles per hour, while on the moto side riders will send it 65-feet high. Nitro's daredevils will also attempt the craziest stunts imaginable on new contraptions you never imagine could fly! With no roof there are no limits. These real-life action heroes are sure to inspire fans of all ages as they push the envelope at every show with incredible never-seen-before tricks. See a preview of the action here.

More details on how fans can purchase tickets to experience the adrenaline-charged excitement of Nitro Circus live at Frontier Field will be announced soon.

