Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: May 12, 2021

Wednesday, May 12th 6:35 p.m CT Memphis Redbirds (2-5) at Nashville Sounds (3-2) Game 2 of 6

First Horizon Park / Nashville, TN Game #8 of 120 / Road Game #2 of 60

LHP Matthew Liberatore (0-1, 3.00 ERA) vs LHP Aaron Ashby (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Last Time Out: The Redbirds' bats came alive on Tuesday night, pounding out 20 hits en route to a 18-6 win at the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate, Milwaukee Brewers). Every single starting position player had a hit, with six players racking up multiple hits. Memphis pounded out eight extra-base hits and seven different players scored at least one run. Miles Mikolas made his second rehab start with the Redbirds on Tuesday night, allowing three runs (all earned) in 4.0 innings pitched with five strikeouts and no walks.

Red Hot Rondón: José Rondón has been extremely productive at the plate over the last five games for the Redbirds. The shortstop rapped out three more hits on Tuesday, including a double and a home run. Rondón has a hit in each of his past five games, batting .348 with five extra-base hits and 11 RBIs.. The native Venezuelan leads the team in runs driven in (12) and home runs (four) on the young season.

More-off Please: Max Moroff continued his scintillating start to the 2021 season on Tuesday night. The 27-year-old went 4-6 at the plate with two home runs and five RBIs, his fifth multi-hit game this season. In six starts, Moroff is 13-24 with three home runs, nine runs, and 8 RBIs. The native Floridian is slashing .542/.621/1.042 so far this year.

On-Base Machine: Scott Hurst has reached base in each of the first seven games of the season. Hurst went 3-5 with a triple, a home run, and 4 RBIs on Tuesday night, his second multi-hit game of the season. The native Californian has also walked five times this year, tied for the team lead. Hurst is getting his first experience of his career with the Redbirds after splitting 2019 between Double-A Springfield and High-A Palm Beach. The 25-year-old former third-round pick has also appeared in seven games this season with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Time to Shine: The top prospect in the Cardinals' system, Matthew Liberatore, is slated to make his second start of the season with Memphis on Wednesday night. The former first-round pick impressed in his Memphis debut last week, hurling six innings of two-run ball while striking out five Durham batters last Wednesday. Liberatore is making just his second start as a member of the Cardinals organization. The lefthander was traded from the Rays organization to St. Louis in January of 2020.

Looking Ahead: The Redbirds are scheduled to start another highly touted pitching prospect, Angel Rondón, on Thursday night in Nashville. The 23-year-old made his Memphis debut last Friday night, allowing six runs in 4.1 IP with two strikeouts. Rondón is currently ranked as the No. 11 prospect in St. Louis' system (MLB Pipeline), and was named the 2019 Cardinals' Minor League Pitcher of the Year.

