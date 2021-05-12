Redbirds Late Rally Falls Short in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds scored three times in the ninth inning but fell short against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate, Milwaukee Brewers), 9-6, on Wednesday night. The 'Birds had won their past two games.

Memphis (2-6) knotted up the score at one in the second when Scott Hurst singled home Evan Mendoza. Hurst has reached in all eight games this season and has driven in five combined runs in the first two games of the series.

Matthew Liberatore, the top prospect in the Cardinals' system, had a mixed bag in his second start of the season. The 20-year-old allowed five earned runs on seven hits in six innings - he allowed four of the five runs in one inning (the third). Liberatore also struck out four batters while surrendering just one walk.

Nashville (4-3) scored three times in the seventh and once in the eighth to stretch the lead to 9-3 entering the ninth inning. Then, the 'Birds made it interesting. Max Moroff and Matt Szczur each hit home runs in the top of the ninth, slimming the lead to 9-6. Yet, Memphis couldn't push any more runs across, handing the Sounds their first home win of the season.

Moroff has home runs on back-to-back nights and four homers overall this season. The 27-year-old is batting .538 on the season (tops on the Redbirds) and is tied for the team lead in home runs.

