Switchbacks FC Will Compete in the Jägermeister Cup in 2025

December 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - Colorado Springs Switchbacks announced today that they will be a part of the Jägermeister Cup competition for the 2025 season.

The 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup will feature all 38 professional men's clubs competing in a World Cup-style tournament throughout the regular season. The teams will come from USL Championship as well as USL League One. The USL Jägermeister Cup will consist of six regional groups, with six or seven teams assigned by league or conference affiliation per group.

Each team will play four matches - two home, two away - in group play with home assignments being randomly drawn. The group stage kicks off April 26 and concludes the weekend of July 26. After the group stage, a draw will set the matchups for the single-elimination knockout rounds, which will begin three weeks later. The USL Jägermeister Cup will conclude with the Final on the weekend of Oct. 11th.

"USL club owners are very ambitious, wanting to package matches in new and impactful ways," said Switchbacks President Nick Ragain. "I think fans will appreciate this format evolution as it creates another opportunity for the Switchbacks to bring home a trophy."

The first two games hosted at Weidner Field will be included in all Season Ticket Member packages. The points in the Jägermeister Cup games played will not go towards the USL Championship regular season points. The USL Jägermeister Cup includes fan-first modifications to encourage attacking soccer, such as penalty shootouts to determine match winners during the group stage and goals scored as the first tiebreaker in the group standings.

Group 1

AV Alta FC, Las Vegas Lights FC, Monterey Bay FC Union, Oakland Roots SC, Orange County SC, Sacramento Republic FC, Spokane Velocity FC

Group 2

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, El Paso Locomotive FC, New Mexico United, Phoenix Rising FC, San Antonio FC, Texoma FC, Union Omaha

Group 3

Birmingham Legion FC, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, Forward Madison FC, Indy Eleven, One Knoxville SC, FC Tulsa

Group 4

Detroit City FC, Hartford Athletic, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Portland Hearts of Pine, Rhode Island FC, Westchester SC

Group 5

Charlotte Independence, Lexington SC, Loudoun United FC, Louisville City FC, North Carolina FC, Richmond Kickers

Group 6

Charleston Battery, Greenville Triumph, Miami FC, FC Naples, Tampa Bay Rowdies, Tormenta FC

