Switchbacks FC Will Compete in the Jägermeister Cup in 2025
December 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
Colorado Springs, CO - Colorado Springs Switchbacks announced today that they will be a part of the Jägermeister Cup competition for the 2025 season.
The 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup will feature all 38 professional men's clubs competing in a World Cup-style tournament throughout the regular season. The teams will come from USL Championship as well as USL League One. The USL Jägermeister Cup will consist of six regional groups, with six or seven teams assigned by league or conference affiliation per group.
Each team will play four matches - two home, two away - in group play with home assignments being randomly drawn. The group stage kicks off April 26 and concludes the weekend of July 26. After the group stage, a draw will set the matchups for the single-elimination knockout rounds, which will begin three weeks later. The USL Jägermeister Cup will conclude with the Final on the weekend of Oct. 11th.
"USL club owners are very ambitious, wanting to package matches in new and impactful ways," said Switchbacks President Nick Ragain. "I think fans will appreciate this format evolution as it creates another opportunity for the Switchbacks to bring home a trophy."
The first two games hosted at Weidner Field will be included in all Season Ticket Member packages. The points in the Jägermeister Cup games played will not go towards the USL Championship regular season points. The USL Jägermeister Cup includes fan-first modifications to encourage attacking soccer, such as penalty shootouts to determine match winners during the group stage and goals scored as the first tiebreaker in the group standings.
Group 1
AV Alta FC, Las Vegas Lights FC, Monterey Bay FC Union, Oakland Roots SC, Orange County SC, Sacramento Republic FC, Spokane Velocity FC
Group 2
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, El Paso Locomotive FC, New Mexico United, Phoenix Rising FC, San Antonio FC, Texoma FC, Union Omaha
Group 3
Birmingham Legion FC, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, Forward Madison FC, Indy Eleven, One Knoxville SC, FC Tulsa
Group 4
Detroit City FC, Hartford Athletic, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Portland Hearts of Pine, Rhode Island FC, Westchester SC
Group 5
Charlotte Independence, Lexington SC, Loudoun United FC, Louisville City FC, North Carolina FC, Richmond Kickers
Group 6
Charleston Battery, Greenville Triumph, Miami FC, FC Naples, Tampa Bay Rowdies, Tormenta FC
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 12, 2024
- Orange County SC Announce Danny Stone as Head Coach for 2025 USL Championship Season - Orange County SC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Youth Soccer Clubs Finish Strong at EPPL Finals - El Paso Locomotive FC
- USL Expands Jägermeister Cup, Launches First Interleague Competition Created by a Domestic Soccer League - FC Tulsa
- Evans Continues Hounds Legacy in Tourney Director Role - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Switchbacks FC Announce Return of Aidan Rocha for the 2025 Season - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Switchbacks FC Announce End of Season Roster Decisions - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Kavita, Martinez and Pasher Ink Extensions with Legion FC - Birmingham Legion FC
- Phoenix Rising Joins Jagermeister Cup Alongside Other USLC Teams in 2025 - Phoenix Rising FC
- USL Expands Jägermeister Cup, Launches First Interleague Competition Created by a Domestic Soccer League - Hartford Athletic
- Usl Expands Jägermeister Cup, Launches First Interleague Competition Created by a Domestic Soccer League - Orange County SC
- USL Expands Jägermeister Cup, Launches First Interleague Competition Created by a Domestic Soccer League - El Paso Locomotive FC
- USL Adds Championship Clubs to 2025 Jägermeister Cup - Sacramento Republic FC
- Rowdies to Compete in Expanded USL Jägermeister Cup - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- USL Expands Jägermeister Cup, Launches First Interleague Competition Created by a Domestic Soccer League - Miami FC
- Riverhounds to Participate in 2025 Jägermeister Cup - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Las Vegas Lights FC to Play in Expanded Jägermeister Cup in the 2025 Season - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Switchbacks FC Will Compete in the Jägermeister Cup in 2025 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- New Mexico United to Join Jägermeister Cup in 2025, First Interleague Cup Created by Domestic League - New Mexico United
- Legion FC to Participate in Expanded USL Jägermeister Cup - Birmingham Legion FC
- LouCity to Compete in USL Jägermeister Cup as Part of 2025 Season - Louisville City FC
- Indy Eleven Signs Defender Pat Hogan from Pittsburgh - Indy Eleven
- Rhode Island FC Re-Write History: Unpacking an Unprecedented Inaugural Season - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Stories
- Switchbacks FC Announce Return of Aidan Rocha for the 2025 Season
- Switchbacks FC Announce End of Season Roster Decisions
- Switchbacks FC Will Compete in the Jägermeister Cup in 2025
- Switchbacks Championship Success and Milestones in the 2024 Season
- Switchbacks FC Announce Yosuke Hanya on Loan from the Rapids 2 for the 2025 Season