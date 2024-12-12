USL Adds Championship Clubs to 2025 Jägermeister Cup
December 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
Today, the United Soccer League announced the expansion of the USL Jägermeister Cup. Under the new format, all 38 teams from USL Championship and League One will participate in the 2025 tournament, with match days scheduled alongside the regular season calendar.
"The USL Jägermeister Cup will add even more excitement to our season and showcase the depth of talent in the entire USL ecosystem," said Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant. "It's another opportunity to win a trophy and create more historic moments for our club."
This is the first time a U.S. soccer league has established its own interleague cup. Launched in 2024 exclusively with League One teams, the USL Jägermeister Cup includes fan-first modifications to encourage attacking soccer, including penalty shootouts to determine match winners during the group stage and goals scored as the first tiebreaker in the group standings.
Teams will be divided between six regionally-based groups and randomly drawn to play four games (two home, two away). Republic FC has been assigned to compete in Group 1, featuring fellow Championship teams Las Vegas Lights FC, Monterey Bay F.C., Oakland Roots SC, and Orange County SC, as well as League One clubs AV Alta FC and Spokane Velocity FC. Tournament group play begins on April 26 and will feature a match on the final Saturday of May, June, and July. The winner of each group will advance to the single-elimination knockout rounds before the tournament concludes with the Final on the weekend of October 11.
Republic FC has a proud history of competing in tournament play. Since the club's inception, the club has played in the U.S. Open Cup every year it has been held, recording 22 wins in 32 matches - the second-highest win percentage in the tournament's Modern Era. In 2022, the Indomitable Club made history as the first second-division side in nearly two decades to be a finalist in domestic soccer's National Championship game.
Republic FC's two Jägermeister Cup group stage contests at Heart Health Park will be included in all 2025 full season ticket membership packages and single game tickets will be available for purchase in 2025. For more information on membership benefits, including exclusive discounts and fan experiences, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Memberships.
Read the league's full announcement at USLSoccer.com.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 12, 2024
- Orange County SC Announce Danny Stone as Head Coach for 2025 USL Championship Season - Orange County SC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Youth Soccer Clubs Finish Strong at EPPL Finals - El Paso Locomotive FC
- USL Expands Jägermeister Cup, Launches First Interleague Competition Created by a Domestic Soccer League - FC Tulsa
- Evans Continues Hounds Legacy in Tourney Director Role - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Switchbacks FC Announce Return of Aidan Rocha for the 2025 Season - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Switchbacks FC Announce End of Season Roster Decisions - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Kavita, Martinez and Pasher Ink Extensions with Legion FC - Birmingham Legion FC
- Phoenix Rising Joins Jagermeister Cup Alongside Other USLC Teams in 2025 - Phoenix Rising FC
- USL Expands Jägermeister Cup, Launches First Interleague Competition Created by a Domestic Soccer League - Hartford Athletic
- Usl Expands Jägermeister Cup, Launches First Interleague Competition Created by a Domestic Soccer League - Orange County SC
- USL Expands Jägermeister Cup, Launches First Interleague Competition Created by a Domestic Soccer League - El Paso Locomotive FC
- USL Adds Championship Clubs to 2025 Jägermeister Cup - Sacramento Republic FC
- Rowdies to Compete in Expanded USL Jägermeister Cup - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- USL Expands Jägermeister Cup, Launches First Interleague Competition Created by a Domestic Soccer League - Miami FC
- Riverhounds to Participate in 2025 Jägermeister Cup - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Las Vegas Lights FC to Play in Expanded Jägermeister Cup in the 2025 Season - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Switchbacks FC Will Compete in the Jägermeister Cup in 2025 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- New Mexico United to Join Jägermeister Cup in 2025, First Interleague Cup Created by Domestic League - New Mexico United
- Legion FC to Participate in Expanded USL Jägermeister Cup - Birmingham Legion FC
- LouCity to Compete in USL Jägermeister Cup as Part of 2025 Season - Louisville City FC
- Indy Eleven Signs Defender Pat Hogan from Pittsburgh - Indy Eleven
- Rhode Island FC Re-Write History: Unpacking an Unprecedented Inaugural Season - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sacramento Republic FC Stories
- USL Adds Championship Clubs to 2025 Jägermeister Cup
- Sebastian Herrera Signs New Contract Ahead of 2025 Season
- Rodrigo Lopez to Return for Seventh Season with Republic FC
- Republic FC Adds Former Borussia Dortmund Standout Dominik Wanner
- Earn Your Chance to Join the Pros: Republic FC to Host Open Tryout on January 18-19