USL Adds Championship Clubs to 2025 Jägermeister Cup

December 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Today, the United Soccer League announced the expansion of the USL Jägermeister Cup. Under the new format, all 38 teams from USL Championship and League One will participate in the 2025 tournament, with match days scheduled alongside the regular season calendar.

"The USL Jägermeister Cup will add even more excitement to our season and showcase the depth of talent in the entire USL ecosystem," said Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant. "It's another opportunity to win a trophy and create more historic moments for our club."

This is the first time a U.S. soccer league has established its own interleague cup. Launched in 2024 exclusively with League One teams, the USL Jägermeister Cup includes fan-first modifications to encourage attacking soccer, including penalty shootouts to determine match winners during the group stage and goals scored as the first tiebreaker in the group standings.

Teams will be divided between six regionally-based groups and randomly drawn to play four games (two home, two away). Republic FC has been assigned to compete in Group 1, featuring fellow Championship teams Las Vegas Lights FC, Monterey Bay F.C., Oakland Roots SC, and Orange County SC, as well as League One clubs AV Alta FC and Spokane Velocity FC. Tournament group play begins on April 26 and will feature a match on the final Saturday of May, June, and July. The winner of each group will advance to the single-elimination knockout rounds before the tournament concludes with the Final on the weekend of October 11.

Republic FC has a proud history of competing in tournament play. Since the club's inception, the club has played in the U.S. Open Cup every year it has been held, recording 22 wins in 32 matches - the second-highest win percentage in the tournament's Modern Era. In 2022, the Indomitable Club made history as the first second-division side in nearly two decades to be a finalist in domestic soccer's National Championship game.

Republic FC's two Jägermeister Cup group stage contests at Heart Health Park will be included in all 2025 full season ticket membership packages and single game tickets will be available for purchase in 2025. For more information on membership benefits, including exclusive discounts and fan experiences, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Memberships.

Read the league's full announcement at USLSoccer.com.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.