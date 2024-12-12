El Paso Locomotive FC Youth Soccer Clubs Finish Strong at EPPL Finals
December 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC Youth Soccer Clubs came together at the Westside Sports Complex last weekend to close out their 2024 season in the El Paso Premier League (EPPL) Finals.
"The EPPL plays a crucial role in Locomotive Youth Soccer's player development model, providing our families with accessible, affordable and competitive options here in El Paso while simultaneously creating a positive environment for our community to come together and connect," Academy Director Ivan Militar said. "The EPPL plays a key role in improving the local youth soccer landscape, allowing players of all skill levels to enjoy the game without having to travel hundreds of miles. Seeing so many Loco families and players come together for weekends like EPPL Finals makes our whole project worth all the time, effort and energy. We look forward to continuing to work with the EPPL to grow youth soccer in the Borderplex region."
Locomotive had a total of 44 teams competing to close out the EPPL Fall season, with 10 teams winning their groups and six (6) posting undefeated records.
"We had a very positive season with multiple top-place finishes and several players earning individual awards, which makes all the hard work that was put in by our teams to get to this point worth it when you see them lift their trophies or take pictures with friends and families," Sr. Coordinator, Youth Soccer Registration and Administration Desiree Castillo said. "As the EPPL continues to improve, we look forward to our continued development and competitiveness as we prepare for the 2025 Spring season."
