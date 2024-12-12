Switchbacks FC Announce Return of Aidan Rocha for the 2025 Season

December 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (December 12th, 2024) - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced that Aidan Rocha has exercised his option and will be returning for the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval.

"I'm very excited and looking forward to the 2025 season," said Aidan Rocha. "Achieving some of our goals in the 2024 season proved to ourselves and others of this club's potential, and now everyone is focused on consistency and reaching new heights. See you all soon!"

Rocha, 23, was a key starter for many games throughout the 2024 season and made 35 appearances for the Switchbacks. This midfielder scored two goals, had one assist, six shots on target, and won 119 duals.

The Maryland native started his career at Georgetown University, where he had five goals and six assists in his 69 appearances. In 2023, he was selected 60th overall in the MLS SuperDraft by D.C. United and spent the preseason playing with them in the Coachella Valley Invitational. Then got signed with Loudoun United in March of 2023, where he earned two assists, had 15 key passes, 41 clearances, and held a passing accuracy of 82.7%.

"We are delighted to have Rocha back in the locker room. He is a fantastic individual who really loves his trade," said Sporting Director Stephen Hogan. "He developed into a really important player for us, and having the ability to adapt to a new position was wonderful to see."

Name: Aidan Rocha

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5' 8"

Date of Birth: 12/25/2000

Age: 23

Hometown: Brookeville, Maryland

