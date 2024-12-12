Switchbacks FC Announce Return of Aidan Rocha for the 2025 Season
December 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (December 12th, 2024) - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced that Aidan Rocha has exercised his option and will be returning for the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval.
"I'm very excited and looking forward to the 2025 season," said Aidan Rocha. "Achieving some of our goals in the 2024 season proved to ourselves and others of this club's potential, and now everyone is focused on consistency and reaching new heights. See you all soon!"
Rocha, 23, was a key starter for many games throughout the 2024 season and made 35 appearances for the Switchbacks. This midfielder scored two goals, had one assist, six shots on target, and won 119 duals.
The Maryland native started his career at Georgetown University, where he had five goals and six assists in his 69 appearances. In 2023, he was selected 60th overall in the MLS SuperDraft by D.C. United and spent the preseason playing with them in the Coachella Valley Invitational. Then got signed with Loudoun United in March of 2023, where he earned two assists, had 15 key passes, 41 clearances, and held a passing accuracy of 82.7%.
"We are delighted to have Rocha back in the locker room. He is a fantastic individual who really loves his trade," said Sporting Director Stephen Hogan. "He developed into a really important player for us, and having the ability to adapt to a new position was wonderful to see."
Name: Aidan Rocha
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5' 8"
Date of Birth: 12/25/2000
Age: 23
Hometown: Brookeville, Maryland
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 12, 2024
- Orange County SC Announce Danny Stone as Head Coach for 2025 USL Championship Season - Orange County SC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Youth Soccer Clubs Finish Strong at EPPL Finals - El Paso Locomotive FC
- USL Expands Jägermeister Cup, Launches First Interleague Competition Created by a Domestic Soccer League - FC Tulsa
- Evans Continues Hounds Legacy in Tourney Director Role - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Switchbacks FC Announce Return of Aidan Rocha for the 2025 Season - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Switchbacks FC Announce End of Season Roster Decisions - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Kavita, Martinez and Pasher Ink Extensions with Legion FC - Birmingham Legion FC
- Phoenix Rising Joins Jagermeister Cup Alongside Other USLC Teams in 2025 - Phoenix Rising FC
- USL Expands Jägermeister Cup, Launches First Interleague Competition Created by a Domestic Soccer League - Hartford Athletic
- Usl Expands Jägermeister Cup, Launches First Interleague Competition Created by a Domestic Soccer League - Orange County SC
- USL Expands Jägermeister Cup, Launches First Interleague Competition Created by a Domestic Soccer League - El Paso Locomotive FC
- USL Adds Championship Clubs to 2025 Jägermeister Cup - Sacramento Republic FC
- Rowdies to Compete in Expanded USL Jägermeister Cup - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- USL Expands Jägermeister Cup, Launches First Interleague Competition Created by a Domestic Soccer League - Miami FC
- Riverhounds to Participate in 2025 Jägermeister Cup - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Las Vegas Lights FC to Play in Expanded Jägermeister Cup in the 2025 Season - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Switchbacks FC Will Compete in the Jägermeister Cup in 2025 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- New Mexico United to Join Jägermeister Cup in 2025, First Interleague Cup Created by Domestic League - New Mexico United
- Legion FC to Participate in Expanded USL Jägermeister Cup - Birmingham Legion FC
- LouCity to Compete in USL Jägermeister Cup as Part of 2025 Season - Louisville City FC
- Indy Eleven Signs Defender Pat Hogan from Pittsburgh - Indy Eleven
- Rhode Island FC Re-Write History: Unpacking an Unprecedented Inaugural Season - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Stories
- Switchbacks FC Announce Return of Aidan Rocha for the 2025 Season
- Switchbacks FC Announce End of Season Roster Decisions
- Switchbacks FC Will Compete in the Jägermeister Cup in 2025
- Switchbacks Championship Success and Milestones in the 2024 Season
- Switchbacks FC Announce Yosuke Hanya on Loan from the Rapids 2 for the 2025 Season