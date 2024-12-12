New Mexico United to Join Jägermeister Cup in 2025, First Interleague Cup Created by Domestic League

Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is excited to join the 2025 edition of the Jägermeister Cup during the upcoming season. The tournament will pit clubs from USL Championship and USL League One in competition against one another for silverware. This tournament represents the first time that a U.S. soccer league has established its own interleague cup.

New Mexico will compete in Group 2 in 2025, facing off against some familiar USL Championship rivals, and new USL League One opponents. Group 2 will include: New Mexico United, Phoenix Rising FC, El Paso Locomotive FC, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and San Antonio FC from USL-C, as well as USL League One champions Union Omaha, and Texoma FC from the same division.

United's 2025 schedule, including all Jägermeister Cup fixtures, is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

