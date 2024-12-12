Usl Expands Jägermeister Cup, Launches First Interleague Competition Created by a Domestic Soccer League

TAMPA, Fla. - The United Soccer League (USL) announced today the expansion of the USL Jägermeister Cup, uniting clubs from the USL Championship and League One in a groundbreaking interleague competition. The 2025 tournament represents a significant milestone for domestic soccer, as it marks the first time a U.S. soccer league has established its own interleague cup.

Entering its second year after a successful launch exclusively with League One clubs last season, the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup will feature all 38 professional men's clubs competing in a World Cup-style tournament throughout the regular season. Adding more meaningful matches to the annual calendar, the USL Jägermeister Cup includes fan-first modifications to encourage attacking soccer, such as penalty shootouts to determine match winners during the group stage and goals scored as the first tiebreaker in the group standings.

"We are thrilled to partner with Jägermeister to expand the competition to include both our men's professional leagues and create more matches of consequence," said USL President and Chief Soccer Officer Paul McDonough. "This new approach highlights the vision and commitment of our owners to explore innovative ways to adapt our structure, delivering a more compelling and entertaining format. This first-of-its-kind cup will give fans additional opportunities to support their teams and celebrate their communities in an exciting tournament."

The USL Jägermeister Cup will consist of six regional groups [see below], with six or seven teams assigned by league or conference affiliation per group. Each team will play four matches - two home, two away - in group play with home assignments being randomly drawn. The group stage kicks off April 26 and concludes the weekend of July 26. After the group stage, a draw will set the matchups for the single-elimination knockout rounds, which will begin three weeks later. The USL Jägermeister Cup will conclude with the Final on the weekend of Oct. 11.

The Jägermeister brand has been a pioneer in sports business and soccer. In 1973, Jägermeister became the first company to place a logo on a Bundesliga club's jersey with the sponsorship of Eintracht Braunschweig. Jägermeister is committed to crafting some of the best nights in sports and will be working with partners in local USL communities to host special events announced at a later date.

In addition to the clubs and players being highlighted throughout the tournament, fans will also have their own shot at glory in the "Shot at Glory Bracket Challenge" which will launch ahead of the first matchday.

More information about the USL Jägermeister Cup will be shared in the coming months leading up to the competition and throughout the tournament on our dedicated social media channels at USL Jägermeister Cup on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram.

