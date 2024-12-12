Orange County SC Announce Danny Stone as Head Coach for 2025 USL Championship Season

December 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







After a successful run as interim head coach leading the Black and Orange to the Western Conference Semifinal, Orange County SC has removed the interim tag and signed Danny Stone to a new contract as head coach. Stone becomes the 11th head coach in club history.

"We are delighted to name Danny our head coach, he came into a difficult situation last season and demonstrated tremendous leadership that helped propel the club to a Western Conference Semifinal," OCSC President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Peter Nugent said. "He fully deserves the opportunity to lead this team forward and we are excited for the season ahead with Danny at the helm."

After taking over in August, Stone led Orange County SC to a 7-4-1 record, the best record in the league over that stretch. After an undefeated month of October, he was named the USL Championship Coach of the Month. His side secured the 6-seed in the Western Conference and made an appearance in the Western Conference Semifinals.

"I'm incredibly pleased and very happy to have been given this opportunity, and I can't wait to come back with the club next season," Stone said. "I've thoroughly enjoyed my time here over the last three months of [last] season and I'm looking forward to continue building on that foundation that we began to create in the last 10-12 games last year.

"For us now, we do a lot of work in preseason to get back to the point where we are performing well again by the beginning of the season in March. From my personal perspective, I'm very pleased and really excited to be working with the squad in January for preseason, and of course to be back here at Championship Stadium in front of the fans and representing Orange County SC."

Orange County SC becomes the second club that Stone has managed, after an earlier stint at fellow USL Championship club Phoenix Rising FC. Stone was the assistant manager at Colorado Rapids from 2014-2018, OKC Energy FC from 2018-2021 and Phoenix from 2021-2024.

Prior to becoming a coach, Stone played professionally in his native England for three seasons. The Liverpool born defender made over 40 professional appearances for Blackburn Rovers, Notts County and Southport.

Per club and league policy, terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.