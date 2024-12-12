Indy Eleven Signs Defender Pat Hogan from Pittsburgh

December 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







INDIANAPOLIS (Dec. 12, 2024) - Indy Eleven has signed defender Pat Hogan of Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

The 27-year-old Hogan is the second former Pittsburgh player to join the Boys in Blue, with forward Edward Kizza signing on December 3.

The 6'4, 196-pound Hogan helped anchor the Riverhounds defense that allowed the fewest goals in the USL Championship (29) and tied for the league lead in clean sheets (16), with goalkeeper Eric Dick earning the Goalkeeper of the Year and Golden Glove awards.

In 2024, Hogan had 103 clearances, 38 tackles, 35 interceptions, and one goal on nine shots in 1,806 minutes, starting 22 of 25 matches played.

The Charlotte collegiate product earned USL Championship Team of the Week recognition on August 13 after he played a key role in clean sheets at Detroit City and vs. San Antonio. Hogan recorded a team-leading five clearances while winning five of nine aerial duels at Detroit. Against San Antonio, he amassed eight clearances and added four interceptions while winning 10 of 17 duels.

On April 30, Hogan also earned USLC Team of the Week honors after scoring a goal with a header off a cross in Pittsburgh's 2-0 win over previously-undefeated Detroit City, and his contributions on defense helped the Hounds to their third shutout in four games. Hogan also won eight of nine aerial duels and led the team with six clearances in the win.

In his first year in Pittsburgh, the Charlotte, N.C.-area native was a key cog in the Hounds' effective center back rotation, appearing in 26 matches with 16 starts. He was second on the team with 58 clearances and added one assist. Hogan earned USLC Team of the Week honors in Week 2 of 2023, his second week with the Hounds.

Hogan previously played for USL Championship side Charleston Battery, where he spent his first two seasons as a professional. He appeared in 37 games and scored two goals.

Prior to the start of his pro career, Hogan was a four-year starter for the Charlotte 49ers. He appeared in 64 games and scored nine goals during his four collegiate seasons. He was a two-time All-Conference USA First Team selection, and as a senior in 2020-21, Hogan was the Conference USA Defensive MVP. While in college, he also played the 2019 season with Discoveries SC in USL League Two.

Additional information on player transactions and roster updates will be announced in the weeks ahead. Fans can follow upcoming player news at IndyEleven.com or on Indy Eleven social channels

Under first-year coach Sean McAuley, Indy Eleven hosted its first USL Championship home playoff game since 2019 on November 3 after earning the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Boys in Blue also advanced to the semifinals of the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with four victories, including a 2-1 win at MLS side Atlanta United.

Indy Eleven 2025 Season Tickets start at only $204. For more information, click here, email tickets@indyeleven.com, or call (317) 685-1100 during regular business hours.

Indy Eleven Roster (12/12/24)

Goalkeeper (1): Antony Siaha

Defenders (9): Adrian Diz Pe, Pat Hogan, James Musa, Logan Neidlinger, Josh O'Brien, Ben Ofeimu, Bruno Rendon, Aedan Stanley, Hayden White

Midfielders (4): Jack Blake, Cam Lindley, Aodhan Quinn, Brem Soumaoro

Forwards (4): Elliot Collier, Maalique Foster, Edward Kizza, Romario Williams

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.