Kavita, Martinez and Pasher Ink Extensions with Legion FC

December 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release









Birmingham Legion FC midfielder Enzo Martinez (left) and forward Tyler Pasher

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Some familiar faces will continue to don the black and gold for the foreseeable future with Birmingham Legion FC announcing on Thursday that it has signed multi-year contract extensions with forward Tyler Pasher, midfielder Enzo Martinez, as well as defender and captain Phanuel Kavita. The moves are pending league and federation approval.

"We are excited to re-sign these key players as we look to the 2025 season and beyond" Legion FC President and General Manager Jay Heaps said of the moves. "These three players have been core members on our team and important signings as we continue to build the rest of the roster."

Martinez, 34, originally signed with The Three Sparks ahead of the 2022 season and has since become an auto-selection in the starting lineup with 112 appearances across all competitions to go along with 33 goals, which ranks second all-time for the club. During a 2024 Legion FC season that was mired by an assortment of injuries, Martinez was the constant with the Argentine playing in all 36 of Birmingham's matches and was subbed off only twice.

In his two seasons with Legion FC, Pasher has filled up the stat sheet in short order. The 30-year-old Canadian followed a five-goal, three-assist 2023 campaign with six goals and a club-high eight assists in 2024. Despite missing eight matches this past season, Pasher still finished second on the team with 53 chances created, behind only Kobe Hernandez-Foster's 62.

A fixture on the backline, Kavita readies for a fifth season of wearing the captain's armband in Birmingham. The 2024 season was a particularly memorable one for the 31-year-old center back with his first ever goal for the club coming in a thrilling 2-1 victory at Detroit City FC. After logging 29 solid appearances, Kavita parlayed that into a call-up to the Rwanda Men's National Team for a pair of 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers last November. It marked the first time that 6-foot-2 defender had earned a call-up at the senior international level.

As the roster construction continues with a mix of established and new talent, the upcoming season is shaping up to be a memorable one for Legion FC and fans will not want to miss it. 2025 season ticket packages are available now, featuring fantastic benefits, including priority seating, exclusive events, merchandise discounts and much more. Visit bhmlegion.com/2025-season-tickets to lock in your seats today!

