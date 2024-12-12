Rowdies to Compete in Expanded USL Jägermeister Cup

December 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TAMPA, Fla - The United Soccer League announced today the expansion of the USL Jägermeister Cup, with the Tampa Bay Rowdies and all USL Championship teams set to join teams from USL League One in the expanded field for 2025.

Launched this past season exclusively with USL League One clubs, the USL Jägermeister Cup features a World Cup-style tournament of group play followed by single-elimination knockout rounds to determine the winner. Next year's 38-team field will be split into six regional groups, with group play set to kick off on April 26 and conclude the weekend of July 26. Following the group stage, a draw will determine the matchups for the knockout rounds leading up to the USL Jägermeister Cup Final the weekend of October 11.

The Rowdies will aim to advance out of Group Six in their first-ever USL Jägermeister Cup run. Their competition in Group Six includes USL Championship rivals Miami FC and the Charleston Battery, as well as Greenville Triumph, FC Naples, and Tormenta FC from USL League One.

Each team will play four matches in group play - two home and two away - with hosting rights determined by a random draw. Rowdies Season Ticket Members will receive tickets to the club's two home matches in USL Jägermeister Cup group play as part of their membership packages.

The USL Jägermeister Cup was established with the intention of adding more meaningful matches for teams and their supporters throughout the calendar season. The unique tournament includes rules to encourage attacking soccer, such as penalty shootouts to determine winners during the group stage and goals scored as the first tiebreaker in the group standings.

Jägermeister will work with partner bars and distributors in local USL communities to host special events throughout the tournament. Fans will also be encouraged to take their shot at glory in the "Shot at Glory Bracket Challenge" which will launch ahead of the first USL Jägermeister Cup matchday.

"We are thrilled to partner with Jägermeister to expand the competition to include both our men's professional leagues and create more matches of consequence," said USL President and Chief Soccer Officer Paul McDonough. "This new approach highlights the vision and commitment of our owners to explore innovative ways to adapt our structure, delivering a more compelling and entertaining format. This first-of-its-kind cup will give fans additional opportunities to support their teams and celebrate their communities in an exciting tournament."

More information about the USL Jägermeister Cup will be shared in the coming months leading up to the start of the competition in April.

2025 USL Jägermeister Cup Groups

Group 1: AV Alta FC, Las Vegas Lights FC, Monterey Bay F.C., Oakland Roots SC, Orange County SC, Sacramento Republic FC, Spokane Velocity FC

Group 2: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, El Paso Locomotive FC, New Mexico United, Phoenix Rising FC, San Antonio FC, Texoma FC, Union Omaha

Group 3: Birmingham Legion FC, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, Forward Madison FC, Indy Eleven, One Knoxville SC, FC Tulsa

Group 4: Detroit City FC, Hartford Athletic, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Portland Hearts of Pine, Rhode Island FC, Westchester SC

Group 5: Charlotte Independence, Lexington SC, Loudoun United FC, Louisville City FC, North Carolina FC, Richmond Kickers

Group 6: Charleston Battery, Greenville Triumph, Miami FC, FC Naples, Tampa Bay Rowdies, Tormenta FC

