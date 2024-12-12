Switchbacks FC Announce End of Season Roster Decisions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced end-of-season roster decisions today.

Speedy Williams & Tyreek Magee will not be returning to the Switchbacks Roster for the 2025 Season. Delentz Pierre's loan from Real Salt Lake has ended as well as Cole Mrowka's loan from Columbus Crew.

"Speedy, thank you! He is one of the best players and professionals I have ever worked with," said Sporting Director Hogan. "His quiet leadership and daily habits helped the players he has been around the last two seasons here. I wish him and that beautiful family all the best for the future."

Williams was signed back with the Switchbacks in December of 2022. Throughout his time in the Springs, Williams played in 71 games, earned nine assists, won 214 duals, and made 77 key passes.

"Tyreek is one of the best footballers with the ball at his feet. If he could put it all together, he would be a next-level player," said Hogan. "He is a fantastic lad, and I wish him nothing but the best. Tyreek, thank you."

Magee has been with the club for the past two seasons. In the 2024 season, he made 18 appearances, played a total of 982 minutes, netted three goals and had one assist.

"Delentz is a great character for any locker room and a passionate player on the field," said Hogan. "He was huge for us down the stretch and deserved his starting spot when the opportunity arose. Delentz, Thank you."

Pierre, 24, came back to the Springs again on loan from RSL and made 23 appearances, played a total of 1,562 minutes, and held a passing accuracy of 77.8%. This defender also netted two goals and his goal against the Oakland Roots is nominated for the 2024 USL Championship goal of the year.

"Cole is an upcoming player from Columbus, potentially a great future talent. He has an excellent eye for a pass and a keen eye for a goal," said Hogan. "I hope this experience has opened his eyes to what the next level is all about. We enjoyed Cole, and I'm excited to see what is next for him."

Mrowka was a late addition to the team coming in towards the end of August. This midfielder made nine appearances, had two assists, and won five out of six tackles.

All four of these amazing players have made an impact on the 2024 season and helped bring the Championship Cup to the Springs. The club is grateful to have them this past season and they will always be a part of the Switchbacks family.

>

