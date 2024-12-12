LouCity to Compete in USL Jägermeister Cup as Part of 2025 Season

The United Soccer League announced Thursday that it's including all USL Championship clubs - among them Louisville City FC - in the USL Jägermeister Cup's groundbreaking 2025 edition.

Having debuted in 2024 with USL League One teams, the tournament's expansion represents a significant milestone for domestic soccer, as it marks the first time a U.S. soccer league has established its own inter-league cup.

LouCity will slot into a regional USL Jägermeister Cup group that also features new Championship rival Lexington SC and four other teams. Each club will play four group stage matches - two home, two away - from April 26 through July 26. A draw will set the matchups for the single-elimination knockout rounds that culminate with the final the weekend of October 1.

LouCity's pair of home group stage matches are part of the 2025 season ticket package. A full regular season and cup schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

"We are thrilled to partner with Jägermeister to expand the competition to include both our men's professional leagues and create more matches of consequence," said Paul McDonough, the USL's president and chief soccer officer. "This new approach highlights the vision and commitment of our owners to explore innovative ways to adapt our structure, delivering a more compelling and entertaining format. This first-of-its-kind cup will give fans additional opportunities to support their teams and celebrate their communities in an exciting tournament."

Other clubs in LouCity's group are the Championship's Loudoun United FC and North Carolina FC as well as League One's Charlotte Independence and Richmond Kickers. Along with a World Cup-style format, USL Jägermeister Cup features fan-first modifications to encourage attacking soccer. Penalty shootouts will determine match winners during the group stage, and goals scored serve as the first tiebreaker in group stage standings.

2025 USL Jägermeister Cup

Group 1

AV Alta FC

Las Vegas Lights FC

Monterey Bay FC

Oakland Roots SC

Orange County SC

Sacramento Republic FC

Spokane Velocity FC

Group 2

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

El Paso Locomotive FC

New Mexico United

Phoenix Rising FC

San Antonio FC

Texoma FC

Union Omaha

Group 3

Birmingham Legion FC

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

Forward Madison FC

Indy Eleven

One Knoxville SC

FC Tulsa

Group 4

Detroit City FC

Hartford Athletic

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Portland Hearts of Pine

Rhode Island FC

Westchester SC

Group 5

Charlotte Independence

Lexington SC

Loudoun United FC

Louisville City FC

North Carolina FC

Richmond Kickers

Group 6

Charleston Battery

Greenville Triumph

Miami FC

FC Naples

Tampa Bay Rowdies

Tormenta FC

