LouCity to Compete in USL Jägermeister Cup as Part of 2025 Season
December 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC News Release
The United Soccer League announced Thursday that it's including all USL Championship clubs - among them Louisville City FC - in the USL Jägermeister Cup's groundbreaking 2025 edition.
Having debuted in 2024 with USL League One teams, the tournament's expansion represents a significant milestone for domestic soccer, as it marks the first time a U.S. soccer league has established its own inter-league cup.
LouCity will slot into a regional USL Jägermeister Cup group that also features new Championship rival Lexington SC and four other teams. Each club will play four group stage matches - two home, two away - from April 26 through July 26. A draw will set the matchups for the single-elimination knockout rounds that culminate with the final the weekend of October 1.
LouCity's pair of home group stage matches are part of the 2025 season ticket package. A full regular season and cup schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.
"We are thrilled to partner with Jägermeister to expand the competition to include both our men's professional leagues and create more matches of consequence," said Paul McDonough, the USL's president and chief soccer officer. "This new approach highlights the vision and commitment of our owners to explore innovative ways to adapt our structure, delivering a more compelling and entertaining format. This first-of-its-kind cup will give fans additional opportunities to support their teams and celebrate their communities in an exciting tournament."
Other clubs in LouCity's group are the Championship's Loudoun United FC and North Carolina FC as well as League One's Charlotte Independence and Richmond Kickers. Along with a World Cup-style format, USL Jägermeister Cup features fan-first modifications to encourage attacking soccer. Penalty shootouts will determine match winners during the group stage, and goals scored serve as the first tiebreaker in group stage standings.
2025 USL Jägermeister Cup
Group 1
AV Alta FC
Las Vegas Lights FC
Monterey Bay FC
Oakland Roots SC
Orange County SC
Sacramento Republic FC
Spokane Velocity FC
Group 2
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
El Paso Locomotive FC
New Mexico United
Phoenix Rising FC
San Antonio FC
Texoma FC
Union Omaha
Group 3
Birmingham Legion FC
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
Forward Madison FC
Indy Eleven
One Knoxville SC
FC Tulsa
Group 4
Detroit City FC
Hartford Athletic
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
Portland Hearts of Pine
Rhode Island FC
Westchester SC
Group 5
Charlotte Independence
Lexington SC
Loudoun United FC
Louisville City FC
North Carolina FC
Richmond Kickers
Group 6
Charleston Battery
Greenville Triumph
Miami FC
FC Naples
Tampa Bay Rowdies
Tormenta FC
