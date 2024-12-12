Legion FC to Participate in Expanded USL Jägermeister Cup

December 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release









Birmingham Legion FC in action

(Birmingham Legion FC) Birmingham Legion FC in action(Birmingham Legion FC)

TAMPA, Fla. - The United Soccer League announced on Thursday the expansion of the USL Jägermeister Cup, uniting clubs from the USL Championship and League One in a groundbreaking interleague competition. The 2025 tournament represents a significant milestone for domestic soccer, as it marks the first time a U.S. soccer league has established its own interleague cup.

Entering its second year after a successful launch exclusively with League One clubs last season, the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup will feature all 38 professional men's clubs competing in a World Cup-style tournament throughout the regular season. Adding more meaningful matches to the annual calendar, the USL Jägermeister Cup includes fan-first modifications to encourage attacking soccer, such as penalty shootouts to determine match winners during the group stage and goals scored as the first tiebreaker in the group standings.

"We are thrilled to partner with Jägermeister to expand the competition to include both our men's professional leagues and create more matches of consequence," said USL President and Chief Soccer Officer Paul McDonough. "This new approach highlights the vision and commitment of our owners to explore innovative ways to adapt our structure, delivering a more compelling and entertaining format. This first-of-its-kind cup will give fans additional opportunities to support their teams and celebrate their communities in an exciting tournament."

The USL Jägermeister Cup will consist of six regional groups, with six or seven teams assigned by league or conference affiliation per group. Birmingham Legion FC has been placed in Group 3 with fellow USL-C clubs Indy Eleven and FC Tulsa, along with Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, Forward Madison FC and One Knoxville SC of USL1.

Each team will play four matches - two home, two away - in group play with home assignments being randomly drawn. The group stage kicks off April 26 and concludes the weekend of July 26. After the group stage, a draw will set the matchups for the single-elimination knockout rounds, which will begin three weeks later. The USL Jägermeister Cup will conclude with the Final on the weekend of Oct. 11.

The Jägermeister brand has been a pioneer in sports business and soccer. In 1973, Jägermeister became the first company to place a logo on a Bundesliga club's jersey with the sponsorship of Eintracht Braunschweig. Jägermeister is committed to crafting some of the best nights in sports and will be working with partners in local USL communities to host special events announced at a later date.

In addition to the clubs and players being highlighted throughout the tournament, fans will also have their own shot at glory in the "Shot at Glory Bracket Challenge" which will launch ahead of the first matchday.

More information about the USL Jägermeister Cup will be shared in the coming months leading up to the competition and throughout the tournament on the USL's dedicated social media channels at USL Jägermeister Cup on X, Facebook and Instagram.

2025 USL Jägermeister Cup Groups GROUP 1: AV Alta FC, Las Vegas Lights FC, Monterey Bay FC, Oakland Roots SC, Orange County SC, Sacramento Republic FC, Spokane Velocity FC

GROUP 2: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, El Paso Locomotive FC, New Mexico United, Phoenix Rising FC, San Antonio FC, Texoma FC, Union Omaha

GROUP 3: Birmingham Legion FC, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, Forward Madison FC, Indy Eleven, One Knoxville SC, FC Tulsa

GROUP 4: Detroit City FC, Hartford Athletic, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Portland Hearts of Pine, Rhode Island FC, Westchester SC

GROUP 5: Charlotte Independence, Lexington SC, Loudoun United FC, Louisville City FC, North Carolina FC, Richmond Kickers

GROUP 6: Charleston Battery, Greenville Triumph, Miami FC, FC Naples, Tampa Bay Rowdies, South Georgia Tormenta FC

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.