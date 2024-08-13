Switchbacks FC Announce Switchbacks FC II to Launch First Full Season in 2025

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today the launch of the newly formed 'Switchbacks FC II', a development team for Colorado youth athletes who are dedicated to pursuing soccer at an elite level.

Sporting Director Stephen Hogan: "We are delighted to announce the start of our second team, Switchbacks FC II. Many people have worked hard to get this off the ground, and it's just the beginning of the future development of players from this area. I am excited to see the growth of the players and the staff that this will bring to the organization and the region."

The team, which will be made up of boys aged 13-19, will be focused on the physical and mental development of players in the Colorado Springs region. Their mission: 'to identify, develop, and launch pre-professional and professional boys' soccer careers.' Current available development pathways require frequent travel outside the region for athletic youth, and the combination of the large pool of player talent in Colorado Springs and the Switchbacks FC's partnership with the largest youth soccer program in COS - Pride SC - makes the Switchbacks FC II program a great way to combat these barriers. Said Nick Ragain, President of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC: "I'm excited to see the investment our coaching staff is making into local player development and the enhanced training facility access the Switchbacks can provide. There has been a gap in local player development and Switchbacks FC II is bridging that gap."

The Switchbacks FC II will be headed by USSF B Licensed qualified, and former D1 college coach, Keelan Power, under the supervision and leadership of Switchbacks FC Sporting Director Stephen Hogan, and Head Coach James Chambers. Said Coach Power: "I'm excited for the future of youth soccer in the Springs area. Launching the Switchbacks FC II is just the beginning of this exciting journey for us. We want to open a clear pathway for young players to develop, and to help them achieve new heights."

The initial 30-man Fall roster will be made up of players who have been competing at a high level locally and were invited to participate. This Fall, the Switchbacks will host an open tryout for the entire 2025 season, which begins in February and runs through November. The full slate of league competitions are currently being finalized but the USL Academy Cup and USL Academy League matches will be featured competitions. Switchbacks II remains a pay-to-play model but this is the pathway to a USL Academy Contract which entitles a player to train and play with the first team at no cost.

Currently, the Switchbacks have two Academy Contract players. From there, players have launched into pre-professional (college) careers and professional (Switchbacks pro contract) careers. Switchbacks II players will train at Weidner Field and will have access to most first team facilities along with opportunities to interact with first-team players and coaches on and off the field.

