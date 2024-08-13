Hogan Named to Team of the Week

August 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC center back Pat Hogan was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 23, the league announced this afternoon.

Hogan played a key role in the Hounds two matches last week, a pair of 0-0 draws at Detroit City FC on Wednesday and at home against San Antonio FC on Saturday. He was joined in the weekly honors by goalkeeper Eric Dick, who was picked to a bench spot on the Team of the Week for the second consecutive week.

Making his first two starts after missing five games through a combination of injury and illness, Hogan played all 180 minutes in the Hounds' two shutouts last week. Against Detroit, he posted a team-leading five clearances while winning 5 of 9 aerial duels against a sizable front line. The solid defending continued Saturday, when he logged eight more clearances to pace the Hounds, also adding four interceptions and a heavy workload winning 10 of 17 overall duels.

For Hogan, it is the first Team of the Week honor since he claimed one of the defender spots in Week 2 of 2023, his second week with the Hounds.

Dick earned the bench spot after his back-to-back clean sheets moved him to a tie for second in the Championship with nine on the season. He made two crucial saves, including one in the final minute, to preserve the draw in Detroit, while he was solid but largely untested in the match against San Antonio.

To see the full USL Championship Team of the Week, visit uslchampionship.com.

The Hounds are back in action at home against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks at 7 p.m. this Saturday. Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster and at the Highmark Stadium Box Office, and the match will be shown on KDKA+ and streamed vis ESPN+.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.