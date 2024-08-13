Jahmali Waite Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 22
August 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC's Jahmali Waite was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 22 for the third time this season following his shutout performance against Memphis 901 FC.
JAHMALI WAITE
The Jamaican international posted a five-save game in a scoreless draw against Memphis 901 FC on Saturday night that registered a -2.4 Goals Prevented mark at AutoZone Park.
USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 22
GK - Jahmali Waite, El Paso Locomotive FC
D - Matt Real, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
D - Justin Malou, North Carolina FC
D - Robby Dambrot, Loudoun United FC
M - Juan David Torres, Charleston Battery
M - Edwin Laszo, FC Tulsa
M - Emilio Ycaza, Charleston Battery
M - Valentin Noël, Las Vegas Lights FC
F - Kalil ElMedkhar, Loudoun United FC - Player of the Week
F - Nick Markanich, Charleston Battery
F - Tristan Trager, Monterey Bay F.C.
Coach - Mario Sanchez, FC Tulsa
Bench: Eric Dick (PIT), Lamar Batista (NC), Matt Mahoney (COS), Danny Crisostomo (TBR), Clay Holstad (RI), Phillip Goodrum (TUL), Jansen Wilson (LOU)
