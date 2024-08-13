Jahmali Waite Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 22

August 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC's Jahmali Waite was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 22 for the third time this season following his shutout performance against Memphis 901 FC.

JAHMALI WAITE

The Jamaican international posted a five-save game in a scoreless draw against Memphis 901 FC on Saturday night that registered a -2.4 Goals Prevented mark at AutoZone Park.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 22

GK - Jahmali Waite, El Paso Locomotive FC

D - Matt Real, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

D - Justin Malou, North Carolina FC

D - Robby Dambrot, Loudoun United FC

M - Juan David Torres, Charleston Battery

M - Edwin Laszo, FC Tulsa

M - Emilio Ycaza, Charleston Battery

M - Valentin Noël, Las Vegas Lights FC

F - Kalil ElMedkhar, Loudoun United FC - Player of the Week

F - Nick Markanich, Charleston Battery

F - Tristan Trager, Monterey Bay F.C.

Coach - Mario Sanchez, FC Tulsa

Bench: Eric Dick (PIT), Lamar Batista (NC), Matt Mahoney (COS), Danny Crisostomo (TBR), Clay Holstad (RI), Phillip Goodrum (TUL), Jansen Wilson (LOU)

