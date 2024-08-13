NCFC Lands Three on USL Championship Team of the Week

August 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC has three people named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 23, as announced by the league office on Tuesday. Head Coach John Bradford, forward Oalex Anderson, and midfielder Mikey Maldonado all earned weekly honors after a 4-1 home win over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC last Saturday.

Bradford's side put in one of its most impressive attacking displays of the season in earning a 4-1 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, recording seven shots on target and five big chances created in the side's second consecutive win.

Anderson scored a brace in NCFC's 4-1 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and recorded five shots on target out of seven shots overall.

Maldonado earned a spot on the Team of the Week's bench after assisting the opening goal of the night. The assist marked the midfielder's third straight game with a goal contribution.

North Carolina FC is back on the road for Week 24 of the USL Championship season, taking on San Antonio FC on Saturday, August 17, at 9 p.m. ET. The match will stream live on ESPN+.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.