El Paso Locomotive FC Set for National TV Showdown at Sacramento Republic FC

August 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC will look to build off the momentum it has gained and fight for the upset in a quick turnaround against Sacramento Republic FC on CBS Sports Network this Wednesday, August 14 at 8:30 p.m. MT.

HOW TO WATCH EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC AT SACRAMENTO REPUBLIC FC - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14, 2024 @ 8:30 P.M. MT - HEART HEALTH PARK

Watch: CBS Sports Network

Watch Party: Union Draft House Sunland (730 Sunland Park Dr)

Be sure to follow @eplocomotivefc on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for live updates of the match. Additionally, fans are encouraged to download the team's official mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play for instant access to mobile tickets, team content and match notifications.

ALL-TIME SERIES

El Paso and Sacramento will square off for the ninth time this Wednesday, with the Locos looking to snap a two-match losing streak to record its first win against Republic since May 2022, as well as the first win in Sacramento since September 2021.

EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC

A huge weight was lifted off El Paso's shoulders when the Locos managed to secure their first home win of the season against Miami FC. For Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera, there were several positives in the match that he believes can be built on to boost player confidence just days before one of the team's toughest challenges this year.

"It's a difficult schedule, but I think we are finding a better style of play," Cabrera said in a post-match press conference. "Defensively, we look more solid on the ball. Possession is also much more solid and we are generating chances at goal. Today, we scored two and hopefully we can grow on that and approach our rivals in California with the same mentality."

Locomotive have now picked up points in its last two matches and thanks could be given to some of the new additions Cabrera has brought in to assist in the fight for a playoff spot, a demonstration of his intent to bring in players who can help steer the ship in the right direction and Robert Coronado is one of those midseason acquisitions who demonstrated that hunger and desire to be a difference maker.

With a goal and an assist against Miami - as well as creating six chances and four shots overall while completing 63 of 68 passes, winning 4 of 4 duels and making eight recoveries -, Coronado showed off why Locomotive sought out his signature and he was rightfully named to the USL Championship's Team of the Week for his performance.

Now, Coronado and the rest of the squad will prioritize their physical and mental recovery ahead of the long month road trip in California and if the Locos hope to continue trending in the positive direction, they will need to make a statement against one of the Western Conference title contenders.

SACRAMENTO REPUBLIC FC

Sacramento have had a pretty strong season and currently sit second in the Western Conference with one of the most complete lineups all around the pitch. However, they have been unable to pick up points in their last two games and have won at home once in their last seven league matches, so no doubt Republic are felling the pressure to get a win against El Paso.

Sacramento are dangerous up and down the pitch, so Locomotive's backline will need to make sure its tightened up to deny players like Kieran Phillips and ex-Loco Nick Ross space to maneuver. On the opposite end, El Paso's attack have to make sure they capitalize on their chances because they will face one of the league's top goalkeepers over the past five years in Danny Vitiello, who leads the USL Championship in clean sheets so far this year with 10.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.