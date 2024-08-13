Match Preview: Miami FC vs Memphis 901 FC
August 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC News Release
Miami FC returns home to the newly named South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium to face Memphis 901 FC. This Wednesday's match, previously scheduled to be hosted in May, was rescheduled due to Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup conflicts. Memphis 901 FC now travels down to for the only match between the two teams this season following the USL Championship conference realignments.
Miami FC
Miami FC returns to Pitbull Stadium to take on Memphis 901 FC following its 2-1 loss at El Pasi Locomotive FC.
Miami's game with El Paso ended 2-1 with Luisinho scoring for the away team in the final seconds of the match.
Frank Lopez and Nico Cardona are also back for this match after having both been suspended for the El Paso match following their red cards at Loudoun.
Miami will be looking to gain three points at home before heading up to Tampa on the 24th. Tickets for this match are available at miamifc.com/tickets.
Opponent: Memphis 901 FC
Memphis 901 FC heads down to South Florida to face Miami FC following its 3-1 loss at Charleston Battery. Memphis sits fourth in the Western Conference; with nine wins, five draws, and nine losses, the Tennessee team has 32 points on the table.
Bruno Lapa and Marlon are two players to watch on the away team. With seven goals each, they have made the most scoring impact, especially Marlon who recorded five assists this season. Memphis will also be missing Lucas Torci who is suspended for this midweek match.
Memphis will be looking to secure the three points this Wednesday against Miami FC.
#MIAvMEM Quick Facts
Date: 8/14/24
Kickoff: 7:00 P.M. EST
Venue: South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium
Watch: TV33 (Local), ESPN+ (Nationwide), & YouTube (International)
Tickets: miamifc.com/tickets
Pitbull Stadium parking will be at the Cuban Memorial Lot.
