Pitchside, Edition 3

August 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

It's been an exciting month for LUFC, both on and off the field. We've seen flashes of brilliance in our play, and our fans have continued to show incredible support, creating an atmosphere that makes Segra Field a special place to complete. Our commitment to building a strong, cohesive team is paying off, as we're seeing improvements in both our performance and the data that supports it.

That said, it's been a mixed month on the field. The five games since our last edition of Pitchside have returned one win, two draws, and two losses. However, the 1-1 draw away at Indy was one of the most dominant games you'll ever see from a team that only walked away with a point. The advanced performance data we collect supports this assessment. The frustrating loss to Pittsburgh also hinged on what we believe was a tough penalty call- a sentiment shared by many.

In a parallel universe, we could be four points better off.

But that didn't happen, and we now find ourselves in the multi-club scrap for playoff contention and positioning. Recently, I shared a few images on social media (you can follow me on X at @G4gey) that contrast our team's performances earlier in the year with those of recent games. While the data paints a more positive outlook, we need to make sure our performances translate into the points we deserve.

The performance data outlined here shows us as one of the best teams in the league for methodical build-up play based on a possession-heavy style. Purists might even call it playing the game the "right way". When we're ruthless in the final third of the field, it results in stellar performances like the 2-0,3-0, and 4-1 home wins against Tampa, Hartford and Miami. But when we're not as sharp in the attack, we draw frustratingly to Indy, or drop games like the recent 3-1 loss in Oakland after missing a couple of key chances.

The next level for this team is to make sure we put those games to bed.

Off the field, we announced the signing of Fairfax, Virginia native Abdellatif "Bouchy" Aboukoura, the highest scoring U21 player in the league. Securing Bouchy's signature amid interest from other USL clubs and teams abroad is a landmark moment for our club. In years past, top talent tended to see their future away from Segra Field.

I see his signing a long-term contract (until the end of 2027) as a testament to the improving daily life at Loudoun for players, and confirmation that we're becoming a destination club within the USL. Conversations with the likes of Tommy McCabe, Florian Valot, and Drew Skundrich, who have experience at multiple USL clubs, reinforce our belief that things are heading in the right direction.

However, there's still work to be done off the field. To become a championship-challenging team, we need to provide a championship-level environment. Segra Field has a lot of potential. We're spending significant time in the afternoons and evenings looking at ways to improve our home and turn it into a full-time training ground and not just a game-day stadium.

Finally, I'd like to congratulate both Kalil ElMedkhar and Tommy Williamson on their return to the pitch following a period hampered by injuries. Kalil has made a huge impact off the bench in the last couple of games, and Tommy scored a fine free-kick against Miami. Well done, boys.

I trust you'll be watching on ESPN+ as we take on Tampa Bay this Saturday at 7:30pm on the road, and I can't wait to see you when we return home on August 24 at 7:15pm against Rhode Island.

Oliver Gage

Director of Soccer

Loudoun United FC

