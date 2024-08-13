FC Tulsa Heads to New Mexico in Their First of Two Matches this Week

August 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Standings: FC Tulsa enters the match with a record of 6W-6L-8D, ranking 9th in the Western Conference. New Mexico United enters the match with a record of 13W-6L-2D, ranking 1st in the Western Conference.

FC Tulsa's Last Match: A seesaw of a first half, Orange County SC controlled the pace to open play, sounding off the first four shot attempts, including a blocked shot in the fifth minute of action. FC Tulsa responded in the 19th minute as Andrew Booth logged the club's first shot of the match, prompting five straight shot attempts in a 10-minute stint for the club. Booth tallied three shot attempts in the stretch, with Owen Damm soaring a shot over goal off a direct free kick from the right corner. FC Tulsa goalkeeper Johan Penaranda held his own in the stint, logging four saves across Orange County SC's eight shot attempts in the half, while the club also generated seven shots. The home club upped the octane in the second half's onset with Phillip Goodrum got involved in two opportune possessions in the early segments of play. The spurt opened with a blocked shot sent to the bottom right of the net and a fastbreak in the 68th minute that ended in an offside penalty to Harvey St Clair. St Clair's offside penalty marked the lone of play and came three minutes after the first yellow card of the match. Four yellow cards were assessed in play, with Edwin Laszo, Damm and Bradley Bourgeois being assessed a penalty in the final 10 minutes of the match. Orange County SC made a push late in action, clocking a pair of shot attempts in the 89th minute, but both were shut down. The club ended the evening with 17 shot attempts - its most of the season - and five on target, while FC Tulsa racked up a baker's dozen in shot attempts with three on target.

Last Match-Up Against New Mexico United: FC Tulsa last faced off against New Mexico United last season on August 26th. The match was played in Albuquerque, New Mexico and ended 2-1 in favor of the home team. Both teams entered the match looking to snap their five match winless streak. The match began on a bad note for FC Tulsa as New Mexico United Midfielder Harry Swartz just 94 seconds into the match. New Mexico's second goal of the contest came from Midfielder Sergio Rivas just seconds before the match broke for half. FC Tulsa failed to register a shot on target in the first half but held over 50% of ball possession. Marcus Epps got the visiting team on the board in the 78th minute, but the comeback would not be completed and FC Tulsa extended their winless streak to six.

Players to Watch: FC Tulsa's players to watch this match are Defender Owen Damm and Defender Harvey St Clair. Since joining FC Tulsa on loan from Louisville City FC, Owen Damm has played in 12 matches, starting in 11 of them. Damm has 31 clearances, 2 blocks, 14 interceptions and 19 tackles on the season. Defender Harvey St Clair signed with FC Tulsa before the start of the 2024 season and has regularly been on the match day roster. Harvey St Clair made his first start in the April 20th loss to Charleston. St Clair has played in 15 matches so far this season and has recently become the starting right back for the team. He has 19 clearances, 3 blocks, 11 interceptions and 29 tackles. Following his performance against Orange County SC on August 9th, St Clair made the bench for Week 23 Team of the Week. This is his first league recognition of his USL Championship career.

New Mexico United's players to watch are Forward Greg Hurst and Midfielder Sergio Rivas. Hurst leads the team in goals with 9 goals in 21 appearances. He also leads the team in shots with 33 with 21 on target. Rivas has 3 goals in 13 appearances and 11 shots with 8 of them being on target. Rivas is also scored the dagger in the last matchup between the two teams.

Up Next: FC Tulsa travels to Memphis 901 FC on Saturday, August 17th at 7:30 p.m for their second away match of the week. The team then travels to Detroit City FC on Saturday, August 24th for a 6:00 p.m kickoff. The team returns home to ONEOK Field on Sunday, September 1st at 5:00 p.m to take on Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. For tickets, visit fctulsa.com/tickets.

