Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

August 13, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)







This past week John DeFilippo, head coach of the United Football League's Memphis Showboats, stepped down from his position; United Soccer League Championship side Oakland Roots Sports Club announced it will play its 2025 season at the historic Oakland Coliseum; and the Niagara River Lions won their first Canadian Elite Basketball League championship. Highlights from this week come from the United Football League, Canadian Football League, The Arena League, United Soccer League Championship, National Women's Soccer League, MLS NEXT Pro, Canadian Premier League, Canadian Elite Basketball League, Women's National Basketball Association, BIG3, Carolina League, Texas League, Eastern League, Premier Lacrosse League, National Lacrosse League and Major League Rugby.

FOOTBALL

United Football League

The United Football League has announced that John DeFilippo has stepped down as head coach of the Memphis Showboats. "We are truly grateful for Coach DeFilippo's contributions to the Memphis Showboats, UFL, and Legacy USFL," said UFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations, Daryl Johnston. "We wish John all the best in his future endeavors. ¬Â

Arlington Renegades quarterback Luis Perez has signed with the Los Angeles Chargers of the National Football League. The 2023 XFL legacy Championship MVP finished his 2024 campaign leading the UFL in passing, averaging 230 yards per game, with a total of 2309 yards for the season, surpassing all quarterbacks in the league by over 400 yards. The former Texas A&M-Commerce Lion was initially drafted by the Vegas Vipers in 2023, before being traded to the Renegades late in the season, where he led the team to a league championship.

UFL Birmingham Stallions MVP QB Adrian Martinez drops it perfectly to Brandon Smith on the long pass!

The Arena League

Duluth Harbor Monsters win ArenaMania 46-44, take home league's inaugural championship. After starting the season 1-3, the Harbor Monsters won six straight games to close out 2024 Arena League season and are now crowned as first-ever champions.

Canadian Football League

CFL Plays of the Week - Week 10, 2024

Indoor Football League

The Indoor Football League is proud to announce Corey Roberson of the Green Bay Blizzard has been named the 2024 Coach of the Year award following Green Bay's impressive season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. Roberson's Blizzard was one of the top teams in the league this year, ending the 2024 season with a 13-3 record and sporting one of the top defensive units in the league. Defensively, Green Bay was among the top three in multiple statistical categories. The Blizzard ranked first in fewest points allowed per game (33.7), sacks (27), and fumble recoveries (9). Green Bay's defense was also the top unit at defending the pass this season, allowing the least amount of passing yards (1,777) and touchdowns (32) all season.

On the offensive side of the ball, Corey Roberson's Green Bay Blizzard had the third-most rushing touchdowns in the league (56) and third-best passing efficiency rating (108.5) in the league.

SOCCER

United Soccer League Championship

Oakland Roots Sports Club announced today that the team will play their 2025 USL Championship season in the historic Oakland Coliseum. The move brings Oakland Roots back to Oakland for the first time since 2022. Work continues towards the interim stadium at the adjacent Malibu Lot with the goal of hosting Oakland Roots and Soul SC for up to 10 seasons starting in 2026. "We are honored to be able to play our 2025 season in such an iconic venue," said Oakland Roots SC President, Lindsay Barenz. "We're proud to ensure pro sports stay at the Coliseum next year." "Oakland Roots are an important cornerstone in our community here in Alameda County as is the Oakland Coliseum," said Alameda County Supervisor and Joint Powers Authority Board Member, David Haubert. "Having family friendly, community oriented events continue at the Coliseum is vital for our County and we could not think of a better fit than Oakland Roots SC at the stadium in 2025."

The move brings Oakland Roots back to Oakland for the first time since 2022.

Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay F.C.) has hired former Leicester City, Watford, San Jose Earthquakes, and England U21 National Team defender Jordan Stewart as the Club's permanent head coach on a multi-year deal. Stewart's coaching career began in 2022 with the Quakes Academy before being elevated to serve as the first assistant coach for San Jose's MLS NEXT Pro side Quakes II (now known as The Town FC) in 2023. Now, Stewart, 42, makes the jump to USL Championship with a move to Seaside, solidifying a new era for Monterey Bay. "I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Jordan to our club," said Monterey Bay F.C. President, Mike DiGiulio. "He exhibits all of the qualities we look for in a head coach and I am excited to watch our development under his leadership. Jordan represents the bright and promising future of our club and I am delighted for everyone involved, especially our supporters. We look forward to the positive culture and belief that he will instill throughout our organization. ¬Â

Former English Premier League player named Monterey Bay F.C. head coach

The founders of OKC Energy FC have finalized an agreement to expand the club's ownership group, with Echo becoming the majority owner. This strengthened local ownership group, known for its successful investments and development projects in Oklahoma City, is set to elevate the club to new heights. "By having the vision to establish the Energy FC franchise, Bob Funk Jr. and Tim McLaughlin created a virtual turn-key opportunity for professional soccer to thrive in OKC," said Christian Kanady, Founding Partner and CEO of Echo. "With the sport's popularity exploding in this country, we are excited to own another high-quality asset in Echo's portfolio while positioning OKC as a player in the next chapter of this internationally loved sport."

National Women's Soccer League

The Orlando Pride and Seb Hines have agreed to a new contract that will see the head coach extended through the 2026 season, with an option for 2027. Hines, a native of Wetherby, England, is in the middle of his second full season at the helm of the Pride, currently leading the side to historic records at both the club and league level. "Seb has done a tremendous job leading the Orlando Pride since taking over as head coach in 2022, and we are very excited to reward him with a new contract with the Club," said Orlando Pride Chairman Mark Wilf. "Bringing valuable experience from his time as both a player and a coach, Seb has elevated this team and helped build one of the most exciting squads in NWSL history. We are excited to continue working with Seb as our goals for the Pride continue to rise and we are thrilled to have him at the helm for the foreseeable future."

Orlando Pride, Seb Hines Agree to Multi-Year Contract Extension

The North Carolina Courage has loaned defender Julia Dorsey to Dallas Trinity FC of the USL Super League through the remainder of the 2024 NWSL season, the clubs jointly announced. Dorsey was a 2024 third-round draft choice from the University of North Carolina, where she was a two-sport athlete. She tore her ACL in the 2023 spring college lacrosse season and has been working back to full strength. She will now have the opportunity to continue her return to play and development in a professional environment within the United States. "The important thing for Julia right now is to get as many minutes as possible. She has recovered well from her injury and needs to build up minutes after over a year off. We look forward to tracking her continued development and appreciate all she has given to this team this season. In the end, this loan will be a good thing for Julia to help her get back to meaningful minutes," said Courage Head Coach Sean Nahas.

USL League One

The Westchester Soccer Club (WSC) is proud to unveil the team's primary badge and brand reveal video as part of a rollout that includes striking billboards along the I-95 corridor and outside the team's new home at The Stadium at Memorial Field in Mount Vernon. This momentous occasion is the first step in a comprehensive, high-impact promotional campaign that will continue across the region throughout the summer, building excitement and community engagement leading up to its inaugural season in USL League One, kicking off in March 2025. The WSC brand reflects Westchester's position as a central hub connecting the tri-state area's populous suburbs north and west of Manhattan, its respect for Westchester's history, and its vision of becoming the cornerstone of Westchester's thriving soccer community. Featuring a fresh, dynamic logo and a bold color scheme, the brand captures the spirit and passion of soccer fans throughout Westchester and Rockland Counties, Connecticut, and Northern New Jersey.

MLS NEXT Pro

This episode of Coaches Corner features Columbus Crew 2 Head Coach, Kelvin Jones. Kelvin sits down with Michelle Montaine to discuss the success of the player pathway in Columbus and much more.

Canadian Premier League

Goals of the Month for July 2024

BASKETBALL

Canadian Elite Basketball League

The Niagara River Lions beat the Vancouver Bandits in dramatic fashion, 97-95, to hoist the championship trophy at Montreal's Verdun Auditorium. Here are the highlights

Women's National Basketball Association

Star Caitlin Clark joins Justin Shackil on the field at Yankee Stadium to discuss her first trip to the Stadium and her excitement to meet the Yankees' Captain.

New basketball court dedicated by the Indiana Fever, Indiana State Fair

BIG3

Co-founders of the league Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz discuss why they chose Boston as the city to host the celebrity game, All-Star game and championship game, and the big names who could be playing.

BASEBALL

Carolina League

Meet Millie, office puppy and Director of Canine Operations for the Salem Red Sox!

Texas League

Cardinals No. 2 prospect Quinn Mathews racks up 11 strikeouts across six scoreless frames for Double-A Springfield

Eastern League

Tigers prospect Gabe Workman has a three-homer day for Double-A Erie

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League

TOP 10 Highlights from Week 10

National Lacrosse League

NLL Top 50 Plays: 25-21

NLL Top 50 Plays: 20-16

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Rugby

Experience all of the action of the 2024 MLR Championship. We'll cover the major moments, best tries, intense moments, and how the New England Free Jacks go back to back.

Pro Volleyball Federation

The Orlando Valkyries today announce that Lindsey Vander Wiede, an outside hitter, has agreed to a one-year deal with the team. Entering her fifth season as a professional, Vander Weide has international experience playing on teams in Hungary, France, Greece, Philippines, and Puerto Rico. During her stint in the Philippines, she helped her team win a championship and was named "Best Scorer" in the PVL Reinforced Conference. Earlier in her professional career, Vander Weide was named "Best Outside Hitter" in the Hungarian Extraliga in 2020. She spent last season with the San Diego Mojo where she played in 69 sets and logged 235 points on 195 kills, 12 aces, and 28 blocks. "I'm really excited to get to work with the Valkyries this season and hopefully take home a championship," said Vander Weide. "The PVF has been such a great league to play in and I'm looking forward to continuing on a team with some incredible teammates and coaches. ¬Â

Did we miss anything newsworthy or fun? Have a nomination for next week's column? Contact us today and let us know.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from August 13, 2024

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.