Westchester Soccer Club Unveils Team's Iconic, Homegrown Brand and launches Season Ticket Deposits

August 5, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC News Release







Mount Vernon, NY - The Westchester Soccer Club (WSC) is proud to unveil the team's primary badge and brand reveal video as part of a rollout that includes striking billboards along the I-95 corridor and outside the team's new home at The Stadium at Memorial Field in Mount Vernon. This momentous occasion is the first step in a comprehensive, high-impact promotional campaign that will continue across the region throughout the summer, building excitement and community engagement leading up to its inaugural season in USL League One, kicking off in March 2025. The team also announced that season ticket deposits for the 2025 season will go on sale on June 20. The brand reveal video can be viewed on the team's social media pages, including Twitter/X @westchestersc and Instagram @westchestersc.

The WSC brand reflects Westchester's position as a central hub connecting the tri-state area's populous suburbs north and west of Manhattan, its respect for Westchester's history, and its vision of becoming the cornerstone of Westchester's thriving soccer community. Featuring a fresh, dynamic logo and a bold color scheme, the brand captures the spirit and passion of soccer fans throughout Westchester and Rockland Counties, Connecticut, and Northern New Jersey.

The brand identity is driven by the dynamic Infinity W, which represents the region's interconnectedness and sophistication. The vibrant color palette and versatile New York sport-inspired typefaces come together to represent the unity, passion, and relentless energy that defines New York.

The kinetic flow of the W is inspired by the towering "W ¬Âs of the Mario Cuomo Bridge, which helps connect New Jersey, Rockland County, Connecticut, and Westchester, a collection of 48 interconnected towns and main streets from the Hudson River to the Long Island Sound. This intentionally adaptable design is crafted to evolve with our Club, reflecting our growth and dynamism over time.

The color palette is a testament to the vibrancy and energy of Westchester: Our "Hudson Blue ¬Â and complementary "Sound Blue ¬Â draws inspiration from the waters that play such a pivotal role in the daily lives of many of the region's residents. It not only defines us geographically but is a constant reminder of Westchester's role as a bridge between the region's many communities separated by water. The Gold in our badge represents Westchester's nickname, the Golden Apple, which is a reference to the physical beauty of the rolling hills, lush landscapes, and shoreline views of many of Westchester's towns.

"We are thrilled to unveil our new brand and share it with our community, ¬Â said Mitch Baruchowitz, majority owner of WSC. "This is not just a logo; it's a symbol of our dedication to the history of Westchester and building on its reputation as a hub of elite soccer talent. We hope that the soccer fans of the region rally around the sophisticated yet simple design of our badge and help define how the brand evolves over time. ¬Â

The billboards initiating the brand release were strategically placed along I-95 and around Memorial Field. WSC's promotional efforts also include a series of high-visibility advertisements and local partnerships designed to reach soccer enthusiasts and potential fans across the region. These efforts culminated in a highly anticipated community event on June 15, where nearly 900 fans had the opportunity to engage with the team, enjoy family-friendly activities, and get their first look at the official team merchandise.

Simon Baines, Sporting Director of WSC and founder of the WSC's Academy (nee New York Premier FC), expressed his enthusiasm for the club's future. "Our new brand is a testament to our mission of integrating and elevating local soccer talent. It represents the unity and passion of everyone involved with WSC, from our academy players to our dedicated supporters. ¬Â

WSC also announced the official launch of season ticket membership deposits, offering fans the opportunity to secure their seats for the upcoming season. Starting today, fans will be able to place a $25 per seat deposit, putting them in priority to select their seats this fall. With deposits capped and high demand anticipated, fans are encouraged to act quickly to secure their place.

Season ticket membership benefits are also expected to include:

ÃÂ· Exclusive STM Gift: Season ticket members will receive a unique gift to commemorate their membership.

ÃÂ· Special Events: Access to exclusive events tailored for season ticket members.

ÃÂ· Priority Access: Members will have priority access to additional matches and events.

ÃÂ· Affordable Tickets: Enjoy the most affordable tickets on a per-game basis.

ÃÂ· Meet & Greets: Opportunities to meet the players and coaching staff.

ÃÂ· Flexible Payment Plans: Various payment options to suit every budget.

ÃÂ· Ticket Transfer, Exchange, and Resale Program: Easy management of your tickets through our comprehensive program.

ÃÂ· Dedicated WSC Representative: Personalized service from a dedicated WSC representative to assist with all your needs.

As an added bonus, fans who purchase season ticket memberships before the inaugural match next March will be commemorated as part of WSC's exclusive "Founders Club. ¬Â Details of the

"Founders Club ¬Â will be named and branded later this year, offering a unique way for our most dedicated supporters to be recognized.

Building on the reveal of its badge, WSC expects to announce its kit sponsor and the jersey design within the next several weeks.

About Westchester Soccer Club Westchester Soccer Club, Westchester's first homegrown professional sports team, will join USL League One in the 2025 season. The club is dedicated to celebrating the region's profound love for soccer through exciting game experiences and community-focused events. With a strong commitment to nurturing local talent, WSC aims to build a world-class developmental pipeline for both boys and girls in Westchester.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from August 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.