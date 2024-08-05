LSC Men Draw Charlotte 3-3 on the Road in USL League One Action

August 5, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Lexington SC defender Modesto Mendez (44) kicks the ball while midfielder Abel Caputo (6) watches on

Lexington Sporting Club reached a 3-3 draw on the road in USL League One action at American Legion Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The result marked the second point-bearing result in USL League One action for the Greens.

"I think the feeling is that it was two points dropped, but the positive thing is that we know we played well for most of the match," defender Christian Lue Young said. "Probably the best we have played all year outside of the last 10-15 minutes. I think the main thing is the team is finally getting confident playing together and almost everyone is healthy. Once we can put it all together and manage games better, we will be fine."

The Boys in Green traveled to the Tar Heel State fresh off a 2-1 win over the Richmond Kickers at home to snap a three-match skid. The win, which saw Azaad Liadi and Ates Diouf find the net, marked the second in league action this season.

In North Carolina, it would be the Greens who would put up the first shot on target of the night and eventually the first goal of the night when veteran scorer Cameron Lancaster sent a missile from outside the box right past Independence goalkeeper Austin Pack in the 27th minute.

"In that moment, the ball just set up perfectly for me and instinct took over," Lancaster said. "I'm confident from that range and knew if I got the right contact on the ball it would have a chance. It was a great moment and it gave us a boost at the right time."

The Greens didn't stop there, though, as, in the 39th minute, the lead grew to two after Alexis Cerritos found Diouf on a fast-break opportunity and the Senegalese star sent the ball into the net for his 21st LSC goal.

The visitors would add a third and final goal of the night minutes later in the 45th when Young would score his first goal with the club after an assist by Yannick Yankam. The score marked just the second time all season the Boys in Green scored three goals in one half.

Charlotte would steal one back in stoppage time just before halftime, making the score at the break 3-1.

Back out for the second half, LSC kept the pressure and very nearly scored a fourth but a pesky goalpost and a quick response from Pack kept the ball out of the net.

The stop would prove to be perhaps the most pivotal of the night for the home side as disaster would strike the Greens late in the match.

Following a grueling second half battle that saw neither side able to capitalize on any opportunities and numerous substitutions, including that of a returning David Loera, Charlotte got back within one in the 85th minute of play.

This goal would be the first of two scored in a two-minute span as the Independence drew the game level in the 87th minute.

Lexington was able to rebound following the two-minute lapse but the damage had been done as all future attacking chances proved fruitless and the full-time whistle brought about a 3-3 final.

"This one stings a little bit despite coming out with a point," defender CC Uche said. "No excuse, we have to find ways to close games out. It's a game we should've closed out. I've only been here a few months but from what I've been told - especially the first half and majority of the game - this was the best this team has played all season, so a lot of momentum in that aspect going into the next game. We're looking to build on this performance."

Charlotte controlled the possession in the match, holding onto the ball 61.5% of the time while also winning in expected goals with a 1.88-1.56 advantage.

Next up for the Boys in Green, they'll return home to face off with rival One Knoxville SC in USL Jagermeister Cup action. That match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 10, from Toyota Stadium.

