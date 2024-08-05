Hearts of Pine Crush Pre-Sale Ticket Goals, Announce Bissell Brothers as First Founding Partner

PORTLAND, Maine - Portland Hearts of Pine, Maine's first and only professional soccer club, has been riding a wave of momentum since launching its brand a few weeks ago. The club is enjoying one of the best launches in league history, and it reached another major milestone today by announcing a partnership with Bissell Brothers.

On April 27, in front of a crowd of 1,500 soccer fans, Hearts announced its team colors and brand identity. Inspired by Maine pride and local symbolism, the distinctive name and crest received a standing ovation from fan fest attendees, and Goal.com, a national soccer publication, called the logo the "best crest in North American soccer. ¬Â

Based on key metrics that include ticket pre-sales, web traffic, social media engagement, and merchandise sales, Hearts are on track to surpass many USL League One records for an expansion club. Most notably, about 55% of the 4,500 season tickets available have already been reserved for the inaugural 2025 season. Those fans who are placing seat deposits now will have the opportunity to choose their seats starting this fall.

"Watching the momentum building in Portland and across the entire state of Maine has been tremendous, ¬Â said USL League One President Lee O'Neill. "Following one of the most successful launches in league history, we're looking forward to welcoming Portland Hearts of Pine into the fold next season, ¬Â O'Neill added.

The club recently moved into new office space at Union Wharf in Portland's Old Port to accommodate its growing business staff, and it is in the process of recruiting a Head Coach. The team will reveal more plans throughout the next few months, including details about privately-funded upgrades to Fitzpatrick Stadium that will begin this summer. The club plans to invest over $1 million to improve the historic publicly-owned facility for all spectators and athletes, from middle schoolers to pro soccer players.

"The club has been a good partner and together we are working through a lot of important topics related to Fitzpatrick upgrades. The city is excited to see improvements come to fruition later this year, ¬Â said Ethan Hipple, Director of Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department, City of Portland.

"We're thrilled that so many fans have already put down their deposits for season tickets, and we are ramping up our efforts to give them a best-in-class experience, ¬Â said team president Kevin Schohl. "Today we're announcing an exciting milestone along that journey, as we reveal that the iconic Bissell Brothers is our first Founding Partner. ¬Â

Hearts of Pine and Bissell Brothers will collaborate on unique experiences for fans. As a major part of the partnership, Bissell Brothers will sponsor the 'Bissell Brothers Beer Garden' at all Hearts home games.

"This relationship started with a mutual interest and excitement on the part of both parties and has led to our biggest, most ambitious partnership to date, ¬Â said Bissell Brothers Founder, Pete Bissell. "Hearts' grassroots, community-minded approach to spreading the word about the dream of pro soccer in Portland, Maine led them to Bissell Brothers, where there was widespread excitement and enthusiasm about this project. Working together feels incredibly right. This mutual excitement is going to lead to special things. ¬Â

The partnership is multifaceted, with a focus on the in-stadium experience as well as at the Portland-based brewery, where the two organizations will host a variety of community events. "Our shared vision is to create experiences on game days and throughout the year that Maine sports fans have not had before, ¬Â said Bissell.

"This partnership demonstrates the power of soccer and community, ¬Â said Hearts founder Gabe Hoffman-Johnson. "Since their inception, Bissell Brothers has created more than just a beer brand. They are a huge supporter of our local community, the team, and our mission to be invested in Maine and the people who call this wonderful place home. We look forward to doing great things together. ¬Â

Bissell Brothers has already hosted several club-sponsored events at their Portland taproom, including the franchise announcement in September 2023. Upcoming collaborations and events will be announced within the coming months.

To place a deposit toward season tickets or to purchase team merchandise, visit here.

For corporate inquiries about becoming a Hearts of Pine Founding Partner, email partnerships@heartsofpine.com.

