Outside of the 90: Stephen Payne

August 5, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Playing in his second season as a 'Mingo, Stephen Payne is a recognizable name in pink and blue. Last season, the defender started all 33 matches, contributed the second-most assists on the season for Forward (5), and scored three goals. He's played in every regular season and Jägermeister Cup match in 2024 and will help lead the Flamingos to the playoffs for the second year in a row.

Growing up in Birmingham, Alabama, Payne was immediately immersed in the world of sports. His mom ran track and field at Alabama A&M University, and his dad played soccer at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, so it was no surprise that he and his siblings would be involved in sports.

"Our family loves sports and loves the competitive side of it. We always grew up having that competitive edge, especially learning it from our parents - we always wanted to be the best we possibly could be."

As Payne plays in Wisconsin, his sisters, Nicole and Toni, also play professional soccer. Nicole recently signed with NWL's Portland Thorns and Toni is overseas getting ready with her new team, Everton. Recently, the sisters represented Nigeria on one of the biggest stages in the world: the 2024 Paris Olympics tournament.

"The Olympics is a different animal. It's something that all athletes want to attain and achieve. We're American, but we still have heavy Nigerian influence from our parents. It's a great honor to represent the crest in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I'm just super proud of them, and I told them that just qualifying is great in itself, so now just go out there and have fun and enjoy the moment."

During the offseason last year, Payne spent his time traveling, visiting both of his sisters. He stopped in Spain to see Toni, watched her play in Seville, and then went to France to see his other sister, Nicole, while she played for PSG. And, of course, Payne went to England to see his favorite team, Arsenal, play.

"It's not the easiest with time differences and long distances, but there's always time for the people that you love. You do your best to make it work, no matter the difficulty. We always find time to get together and talk a couple of times a week, just to check in even if it's a 30-minute call."

Payne knows that soccer won't be an option for him forever, so he's currently working on completing his business degree and furthering his education. With only twelve games left this season, Payne reflected on the entirety of his soccer career.

"So many people played roles in my life - a bunch of youth coaches growing up, my parents, different families. I wouldn't put it on one person, but my family and my friends through growing up from Birmingham to Chicago to Portugal, they all helped me, looked after me, and took care of me."

Catch Stephen Payne and Forward Madison at historic Breese Stevens Field on Saturday, August 10th as they take on Chattanooga Red Wolves SC for the seventh round of the Jägermeister Cup. It's American Football Night for the club, and special guest, Mason Crosby, will be making an appearance. Kickoff is at 7pm CT and tickets can still be purchased.

