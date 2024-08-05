Health care giant will sponsor new Westchester Soccer Club starting play in 2025

The Westchester Soccer Club, the new professional soccer franchise that will be playing its home games in Mount Vernon starting in 2025, has its first lead sponsor: Northwell Health.

Northwell Health, New York state's largest health care provider and the state's largest private employer, has signed on as the club's main sponsor through the 2026 season.

"We are proud to align ourselves with The Westchester Soccer Club. They are community focused and share our vision of providing a space for children and adults to be active and healthy, ¬Â said Kevin Beiner, senior vice president and regional executive director of Northwell. "New York, and especially Westchester is home to thousands of our patients as well as our employees. We look forward to developing future community health and wellness programming with them. ¬Â Northwell Health is the first lead sponsor for the Westchester Soccer Club

Northwell has a growing presence in the Lower Hudson Valley. Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow and Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco are part of the Northwell network, along with many other group practices.

The Westchester Soccer Club is part of USL League One, a fast-growing men's Division III league under the United Soccer League organization. It will begin play in March 2025, with its home games at the Stadium at Memorial Field in Mount Vernon.

"This partnership with the Westchester Soccer Club is a significant milestone for Mount Vernon, ¬Â Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson Howard said. "It not only brings professional soccer to our city but also strengthens community ties, promotes local economic growth, and showcases the Stadium at Memorial Field as a premier venue for sports and entertainment. ¬Â

Westchester Soccer Club expects to announce the hiring of its first head coach soon.

The club plans to develop partnerships with soccer programs and clubs across Westchester and the region and to create a pipeline for player development. Officials hope to develop a following of players, fans and programs from northern New Jersey and Rockland County to western Connecticut.

The club plans to start a woman's team at some point.

Season tickets are on sale at www.westchestersc.com.

