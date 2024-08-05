Texoma FC Partners With Sports Facilities Companies for Facility Development and Economic Impact Forecasts

August 5, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma & Clearwater, Fl. - Texoma FC, the newest professional soccer team in USL League One, with plans to kick off their first professional season in 2025, announced that it has entered into an agreement with the Sports Facilities Companies (SFC), who represent the leading youth sports development and management companies in the US. Founded in 2003, SFC has served over 3000 communities representing more than $15 billion in planned and funded assets and operate the largest privately-owned sports tourism network in the country, managing more than 64 sports tourism and community-based recreation facilities: SF Network or www.sfnetwork.com

Texoma FC is led by founders Simon Keizer and Ben Watson who have engaged Sports Facilities Companies' Advisory Division in a scope of work that will refine the recommended sports assets being considered for the Texoma Community.

The assets include a new 7,000 seat soccer specific stadium for Texoma FC, along with an adjacent outdoor field complex earmarked for the club's newly formed youth academy program. The development will also include an indoor athletic facility which houses indoor courts and turf fields along with a membership-based fitness center for the community.

It is anticipated that the stadium and other sports assets will serve as catalysts for ancillary development in the retail, restaurant, and lodging sectors and anchor a walkable entertainment district that will serve as a gathering spot for both pre- and post game festivities for the Texoma fans on game days and the broader Texoma community on a year-round basis.

SFC are well versed in the growing trend of mixed-use development projects that are anchored by sports complexes - most notably depicted by a sprawling new development that will become the largest indoor sports and mixed-use development in the country, located in Overland Park, KC, where the AdventHealth Sports Park at Bluhawk will sit adjacent to more than 1.2 million SF of retail/commercial development located at the doorstep of the complex.

The institutional grade financial forecast being produced by SFC will include the recommended facility program and opinion of cost and include a detailed operational performance forecast over the first 5-years along with the expected non-local visitation and indirect spending that will be generated by the assets for the greater Texoma marketplace. As a part of the process Texoma FC will work with SFC and a yet to be named architect firm to create conceptual master site plans and renderings for the assets being considered. The site plan will include the envisioned retail and entertainment district immediately adjacent to the Texoma FC stadium.

"It's no secret that Texoma is primed for catalytic growth with the influx of more $35 billion worth of businesses coming to the region, ¬Â said Texoma FC President, Ben Watson. "Elevating the fan experience is a focus for Texoma FC and with the right mix of restaurants, retail and entertainment assets the club will be able to create a destination that leverages the sports assets as catalysts for incremental retail development for the greater Texoma community. ¬Â

The club plans to kick off in USL League One in 2025. To stay updated with the team's progress, announcements, and season ticket information, sign up at texomafc.com and follow Texoma FC on Twitter(X), Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To begin your journey in developing a sports tourism destination, visit: Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) or the SFNetwork or www.sfnetwork.com

