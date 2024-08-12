Oakland Roots Sports Club Announces 2025 Season at the Historic Oakland Coliseum

Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots Sports Club announced today that the team will play their 2025 USL Championship season in the historic Oakland Coliseum. The move brings Oakland Roots back to Oakland for the first time since 2022. Work continues towards the interim stadium at the adjacent Malibu Lot with the goal of hosting Oakland Roots and Soul SC for up to 10 seasons starting in 2026.

"We are honored to be able to play our 2025 season in such an iconic venue," said Oakland Roots SC President, Lindsay Barenz. "We're proud to ensure pro sports stay at the Coliseum next year."

Alongside the stadium announcement, Oakland Roots and Soul are announcing a second Community Investment Round set to open to the public on September 12th at 10:00 AM PT. The Roots and Soul 2023 Community Investment Round set a record for public investment in sports. Oakland Roots and Soul will reopen the opportunity for a second round of investment. The funds from this round will support 2025 season prep including player and staff salaries, operations and installation of a soccer field at the Coliseum. Sign up HERE to stay updated!

"Roots and Soul radiate Oakland pride in the community and every time they step on the pitch. They are a model franchise and the Town's global ambassadors to the soccer world," said Oakland Mayor, Sheng Thao. "I'm excited they have chosen to invest in Oakland and make our city their home. Oakland fans deserve a sports team that is dedicated, energetic and community oriented and I am pleased to support the club with the full force of my administration. The future is Roots and Soul."

The Coliseum has played host to some of the most memorable sporting events in Oakland history and holds a special bond with the people of Oakland, a tradition that Oakland Roots is intent on upholding and continuing, including a history of hosting professional soccer matches. The team is installing a permanent soccer pitch at the venue, eliminating the need for field conversion at the Coliseum to support soccer matches.

"Real Town Biz! When I got the opportunity to come home and play my final seasons in the Coli it was special," said Oakland Roots SC Owner, Marshawn Lynch. "I won OAL titles there with Oakland Tech. What that building means to Oakland and the culture is everything. Now we got Roots moving in and we gonna hold it down."

"I grew up going to games at the Coliseum and created some of my best memories there," said Oakland Roots SC Owner, Jason Kidd. "There is a special soul to that place that I felt every time I came in as a visiting player. It is special to me to be a part of a Club that is going to continue the great sporting traditions of the Coliseum."

Oakland Roots and Soul will continue to work with the City and County towards a modular interim stadium on the Malibu Lot property adjacent to the Coliseum. The work will continue on this stadium with the goal to open for the 2026 season.

"Oakland Roots SC are building true roots in our city and are committed to our community," said Oakland Councilmember and Joint Powers Authority Chair, Rebecca Kaplan. "I'm thrilled to support their future in Oakland, as they have shown their commitment to the city since inception. Professional soccer at the Coliseum will continue the great sporting traditions of the venue for Oakland fans in 2025."

"Oakland Roots are an important cornerstone in our community here in Alameda County as is the Oakland Coliseum," said Alameda County Supervisor and Joint Powers Authority Board Member, David Haubert. "Having family friendly, community oriented events continue at the Coliseum is vital for our County and we could not think of a better fit than Oakland Roots SC at the stadium in 2025."

Oakland Roots will host a celebration at One Toyota of Oakland (8181 Oakport St, Oakland, CA 94621) in collaboration with the Housing Consortium of the East Bay (HCEB) to celebrate the return to Oakland and future of the Club at both the Coliseum and the adjacent Malibu Lot on August 25th. The event will kick off at 10 1M PT and will include an East Oakland cleanup. HCEB creates inclusive communities for individuals with developmental disabilities or other special needs in the East Bay. RSVP now.

"The designated home stadium for Oakland Roots is extremely important to the team and our entire community," commented Peter Gamez, President, and CEO of Visit Oakland. "Sporting experiences bring visitors to Oakland and that has a direct impact on our local businesses, hotel stays and economic success. The team's leadership has shown incredible commitment to Oakland - putting Oakland first, always. This is a moment we are thrilled to celebrate."

Season Membership Ticket Deposits, starting at just $5.10, are now available for the 2025 season at the Coliseum. Fans can also receive discount tickets to a 2024 match of their choice with deposits at $51. Deposits that include 2024 premium seats are available at $510 and season-long suite deposits are available at $5,100. 2024 Season Ticket Members will receive the first right of refusal on all 2025 Oakland Coliseum seating options, first access to select a seat, and early bird discount season ticket pricing.

