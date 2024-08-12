Knee Injury Sidelines Harris for Remainder of 2024

August 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







New Mexico United today announced that Dayonn Harris will miss the remainder of the 2024 season after suffering an ACL tear during a recent training session.

Since his arrival from Tampa Bay in the offseason, Harris has been a force on and off the pitch. He is among the team leaders in chance creation for United in 2024, and has been a terrific advocate in the community.

Harris's pre and post-surgery preparations and recovery will be led by Adrian Gonzales with Elevate Performance, Health & Wellness, and his surgery will be led by Team Doctor Douglas Allen, MD with New Mexico Orthopaedics.

