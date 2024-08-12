Match Preview: Republic FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC

August 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







This Wednesday, Republic FC will play its third straight national TV match, hosting El Paso Locomotive on $2 beer night. As the end of the regular season nears and the postseason picture begins to take shape, the club has continues to hold onto its position near the top of the Western Conference table.

At a Glance: #SACvELP

Wednesday, August 14

Kickoff 7:30 p.m. PT

Heart Health Park (GET TICKETS)

Promotions: $2 Modelo (while supplies last)

Watch on CBS Sports Network

Republic FC - The Latest

The Indomitable Club comes into Wednesday's match on the heels of a thrilling - yet heartbreaking - loss in Louisville over the weekend. Down two goals early in the second half, Republic FC broke out for three goals in seven minutes with two goals from Nick Ross plus a third from Kieran Phillips, and two assists from Jack Gurr.

LouCity scored an equalizer in the 66th minute before the referee awarded the hosts an uncontested drop ball in extra time that provided them the opportunity to steal all three points. The defeat ended Republic FC's 11-game undefeated road streak, tied for the second longest streak in USL Championship history. With 12 regular season games remaining, the club sits in second place in the Western Conference table - six points back from New Mexico United. With just two contests remaining this month, a result against El Paso could provide Republic FC some breathing room as it makes a final push for the West's #1 seed.

Know Your Opponent

After making the postseason in three of its first four seasons - narrowly missing the cutoff in 2022 - El Paso finds itself in an unfamiliar position at the bottom of the Western Conference table. But the Texas club will head into the midweek contest with momentum after securing its first home win of the season over the weekend, 2-1 against Miami FC. Midseason acquisition Robert Coronado opened up the scoring just before the halftime break before Amando Moreno netted what would prove to be the game winner in the 66th minute. The two-goal performance snapped El Paso's six-game scoring drought.

Despite what the results may show, El Paso is a team full of experienced players that with the ability to put in a strong performance on any given night. In between the sticks, Jamaican national team goalkeeper Jahmali Waite recently posted a single-game career high -1.99 Goals Prevented mark. Up top, Amando Moreno leads the team with six goals. The forward joined the squad ahead of the 2024 season following four years with New Mexico United. El Paso's bench will also feature two familiar faces: Assistant Coach Ray Saari, who made 22 appearances for Republic FC in 2019, and winger Joaquin Rivas, who featured for Sacramento in 2015-16 and made 21 appearances.

Match Notes

This will be the ninth all-time meeting between Sacramento and El Paso. Locomotive kicked off the series with four consecutive wins, but Republic FC has bounced back to win three of the last four contests, including both matches last year. In the most recent head-to-head last September, Luis Felipe headed in the game-winner with just seconds remaining in second half stoppage time to secure Sacramento's ninth playoff berth.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.