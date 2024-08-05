Echo joins Energy FC as majority owner of Oklahoma City's professional soccer club

OKLAHOMA CITY - The founders of OKC Energy FC have finalized an agreement to expand the club's ownership group, with Echo becoming the majority owner. This strengthened local ownership group, known for its successful investments and development projects in Oklahoma City, is set to elevate the club to new heights.

"By having the vision to establish the Energy FC franchise, Bob Funk Jr. and Tim McLaughlin created a virtual turn-key opportunity for professional soccer to thrive in OKC, ¬Â said Christian Kanady, Founding Partner and CEO of Echo. "With the sport's popularity exploding in this country, we are excited to own another high-quality asset in Echo's portfolio while positioning OKC as a player in the next chapter of this internationally loved sport. ¬Â

Energy FC's ownership expansion reflects the efforts of founders Bob Funk Jr. and Tim McLaughlin to ensure a capitalized, engaged, and locally committed management group. Their continued involvement demonstrates their ongoing commitment and support, positioning the franchise for the next era of professional soccer in Oklahoma City.

"I am incredibly grateful for the support and commitment from Oklahoma City and Energy FC fans throughout the years as we focus on gaining momentum toward the club's return to competition," said Funk. "With this investment from Echo and with Christian's vision, we have positioned the club for long-term success and further embedded the team into the fabric of Oklahoma City."

Funk voiced his appreciation for sports business advisors Warren Smith and Forrest Eber for their contributions in shepherding the agreement between the OKC Energy FC co-founders and Echo. Although Energy FC has paused play in recent years, the team has retained its United Soccer League (USL) Championship franchise agreement and can return to play in the future.

"We are excited to see the continued investment in Energy FC to return the club to the USL Championship following a challenging period with finding a venue to call home that the fans and supporters deserve, ¬Â said Jeremy Alumbaugh, USL Championship President. "Founding partners Bob Funk, Jr. and Tim McLaughlin have proven that the Oklahoma City community embraces professional soccer, and we're looking forward to seeing this passion grow even more by welcoming additional investors that are committed to the completion of a new downtown stadium. ¬Â

