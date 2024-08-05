Monterey Bay F.C. Hires Jordan Stewart as Head Coach

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay F.C.) has hired former Leicester City, Watford, San Jose Earthquakes, and England U21 National Team defender Jordan Stewart as the Club's permanent head coach on a multi-year deal. Stewart's coaching career began in 2022 with the Quakes Academy before being elevated to serve as the first assistant coach for San Jose's MLS NEXT Pro side Quakes II (now known as The Town FC) in 2023. Now, Stewart, 42, makes the jump to USL Championship with a move to Seaside, solidifying a new era for Monterey Bay.

"I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Jordan to our club," said Monterey Bay F.C. President, Mike DiGiulio. "He exhibits all of the qualities we look for in a head coach and I am excited to watch our development under his leadership. Jordan represents the bright and promising future of our club and I am delighted for everyone involved, especially our supporters. We look forward to the positive culture and belief that he will instill throughout our organization."

The Birmingham, England native will make his managerial debut for the Crisp-and-Kelp this Saturday at Cardinale Stadium against a different Birmingham - this one on the other side of the pond - USL Championship's Alabama-based Legion FC. Simon Dawkins, who served as Interim Head Coach for Monterey Bay over the weekend, will slot in as the Club's first assistant under Stewart for the remainder of the 2024 campaign. Stewart and Dawkins are no strangers to each other, as the two were teammates in Stewart's final season in San Jose in 2016 and have remained friends since. The pair will now reunite on the touchline and work to forge a new, positive direction for Monterey Bay Football Club on the pitch.

"I am excited to join the Monterey Bay F.C. organization," said Stewart. "The opportunity to coach such a talented group of players is incredibly inspiring. I am eager to have a team environment that encourages creativity and individual expression while maintaining a strong, structural foundation. This approach will give our players the freedom to showcase their abilities and make good decisions on the field."

As a player, Stewart made over 400 professional appearances in England and in the United States, including 69 appearances in the English Premier League with both Leicester City and Watford and 71 Major League Soccer (MLS) appearances for San Jose Earthquakes from 2013-2016. He also represented the England National Team at the U18 and U21 levels. Prior to moving stateside, Stewart also spent significant time at both Derby County and Sheffield United. Stewart ultimately finished his playing career with Phoenix Rising FC here in USL Championship in 2017.

"Working with my former teammate, Simon Dawkins - whose extensive playing career brings invaluable experience - is a tremendous asset to both myself and the entire organization," said Stewart. "I can't wait to get started."

