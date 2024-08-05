Las Vegas Lights FC Announce Additional Fall Theme Night Schedule Details

Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Lights FC today announced additional details on a slate of entertaining and exciting evenings at Cashman Field the remainder of this summer and into this fall on the club's theme night calendar.

Riding a club record 10-match unbeaten streak, The Lights return home this weekend for Back to School Night, presented by Silver State Schools Credit Union (August 10). All kids 12 and under will receive a Lights t-shirt at the gates that evening. As part of the Club's appreciation for the hard work of teachers year-round ahead of their return to the classroom, teachers are eligible to receive 20% off single-match tickets in-person by showing their ID at the box office. There will be a post-game fireworks show at Cashman Field following the final whistle, presented by Phantom Fireworks.

Later in August, as previously announced, the Lights host Canines at Cashman Night, presented by America First Credit Union (August 24). Fans are able to bring their best friend (doggo) to the game at no additional cost in special dog-friendly sections, with water stations & special Lights FC dog bandana available in the venue. Additional details, including a required waiver form, safety regulations and doggie do's and don'ts are set to be added to the ticketing page.

Among the highlights across September and October include:

Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by Travel Nevada (Sept. 14):

Join Las Vegas Lights FC as the club celebrates Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by Travel Nevada, on September 14th. This special event honors the vibrant Hispanic culture that enriches the Las Vegas community and highlights Nevada's diverse cultural landscape. Celebrate with The Lights and embrace the heritage that makes the state of Nevada unique.

Fans 21 and older can enjoy $5 beers all match long.

College & University students can grab $5 off tickets with the promo code "COLLEGE"

#DonateLife Night, presented by Nevada Donor Network (Sept. 21):

Fans are encouraged to raise a glass, perhaps with the Lights' specialty cocktail The Electric Sunrise (for those 21+), to join fellow supporters in honoring organ donors and recipients. The recognitions will take place during the pregame Pink Scarf ceremony and halftime.

Players are set to hit the field in special edition Donate Life jerseys, courtesy of the Nevada Donor Network.

Kick Cancer Night, presented by Comprehensive Cancer Centers and Desert Radiology (Oct. 5):

The Lights recognize the difficult fight to eradicate cancer and celebrate the strength, hope and fighting spirit of friends, neighbors colleagues and loved ones. In a collective show of support to kick cancer, all fans will receive a rally towel, courtesy of Comprehensive Cancer Centers and Desert Radiology.

Lights players will wear special edition pink jerseys

A special pink bun burger will be a featured food item for the match.

Fan Appreciation Night (Oct. 19):

The Lights extend their sincerest gratitude to the support of the Vegas community under new leadership and new roster. Supporters can enjoy $8 unlimited popcorn in a souvenir cup as part of the celebration. Additional matchday fun and moments of thanks to supporters are to be announced.

Beginning at just $20 for all fans, single-match tickets to all home matches this fall are available at lasvegaslightsfc.com.

Thus far this year, the Club has created a busy schedule of theme nights, including Military Appreciation Night (June 1), Youth Soccer Night (June 22), Pride Night (June 29) as well as the upcoming Back to School Night (August 10) and Canines at Cashman Night (August 24).

