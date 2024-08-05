Preview: Hounds vs. Detroit City FC
August 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release
The Hounds will look to make it two huge road wins in four days when they square off with Detroit City FC in their final midweek match of the season Wednesday in the Motor City.
The stakes couldn't be clearer after the Hounds' huge 1-0 win Saturday in Sacramento, as they enter the contest trailing seventh-place Detroit by only four points. A win would put the Hounds only a point outside the playoff line, while getting a season sweep of the Michiganders - the Hounds won 2-0 in Pittsburgh on April 27 - could loom large in tiebreakers at season's end.
Coming out of the Sacramento match, the Hounds have a clean injury report, with only the typical bumps and bruises. The side also gets back midfielder Bradley Sample, who served a one-match suspension Saturday and comes back with fresh legs against a Detroit side that also played last weekend, drawing 1-1 with Rhode Island FC.
The winning strike by Edward Kizza was his team-leading fifth of the season and his second in three matches, while the team has scored 10 goals in the past four games after only 11 in the first 18. Defensively, the Hounds have also moved all the way up to third in the league in goals allowed per game, with only Sacramento and Charleston bettering the Hounds' mark of 1.00 - 22 allowed in 22 matches.
Detroit also enters with lower-scoring matches being their norm at just 26 goals scored and 23 allowed. Between that and the series history between the sides - three draws in six all-time meetings and no team scoring three goals in any of those matches - it's no surprised the bookmakers rate the match the most likely of the Championship weekend to end in a draw at +210.
Maxi Rodriguez remains the focal point of the Detroit offense with a team-high seven goals and three assists - he has scored twice in six meetings with the Hounds - and goalkeeper Nathan Steinwascher continues to be among the best in the league despite his numbers sliding slightly this year from previous seasons.
Wednesday's match can be seen exclusively on CBS Sports Network
Match info
Riverhounds (6-9-7) vs. Detroit City FC (8-7-5)
Date: Wednesday, Aug. 7
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Keyworth Stadium, Hamtramck, Mich.
Odds: Hounds +190 / Draw +210 / Detroit +135 (FanDuel)
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: SiriusXM FC, Channel 157
Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center
Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on Twitter
Match hashtags: #DETvPIT and #HOUNDTAHN
