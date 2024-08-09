NC Courage Loans Defender Julia Dorsey to Dallas Trinity FC

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage has loaned defender Julia Dorsey to Dallas Trinity FC of the USL Super League through the remainder of the 2024 NWSL season, the clubs jointly announced Friday.

Dorsey was a 2024 third-round draft choice from the University of North Carolina, where she was a two-sport athlete. She tore her ACL in the 2023 spring college lacrosse season and has been working back to full strength. She will now have the opportunity to continue her return to play and development in a professional environment within the United States.

"The important thing for Julia right now is to get as many minutes as possible. She has recovered well from her injury and needs to build up minutes after over a year off. We look forward to tracking her continued development and appreciate all she has given to this team this season. In the end, this loan will be a good thing for Julia to help her get back to meaningful minutes," said Courage Head Coach Sean Nahas.

The Courage's active roster is now at 25 players plus three on international duty, one on injured reserve, one on maternity leave, and one loaned out.

