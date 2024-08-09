NC Courage's Ashley Sanchez and Meredith Speck Earn NWSL Best XI of July

August 9, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina Courage forward Ashley Sanchez and midfielder Meredith Speck have been named to the NWSL's Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime, for July. The league office announced the monthly Best XI Friday.

The honor is a career first for both Speck and Sanchez and the Courage now has three monthly award winners so far in 2024, adding to Malia Berkely's honor in March/April.

Sanchez continued her stellar run of form throughout the month, scoring in both the regular season sendoff and the Courage's win over Rayadas in the Summer Cup. The focal point of the Courage attack, Sanchez recorded nine shots, six shots on target, completed six dribbles, 88.11% of her passes and created four chances.

Speck recorded three assists in the month, setting up Sanchez's goal in the final regular season game of the month and adding two more in an important 3-0 win over Rayadas de Monterrey in the final group stage match of the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup. Speck's second assist in that game, a hard-hit cross to rookie Landy Mertz, ensured the Courage won Group E based on goal differences. The veteran midfielder's two assists are tied for most by a player in the Summer Cup's group stage.

The NWSL Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime, is selected each month of the regular season by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league consistently, and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent.

The Courage are one of seven teams represented on the monthly Top 11, joining NJ/NY Gotham FC, Angel City FC, the Orlando Pride, the Portland Thorns, the Kansas City Current and the Utah Royals.

The Courage returns to action on Sunday, August 25, visiting the Seattle Reign for a 10 p.m. ET (7 PT) kickoff at Lumen Field on ESPN2.

