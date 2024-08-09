Portland Thorns Defender Meghan Klingenberg Named to July Best XI

August 9, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) today announced that Portland Thorns FC defender Meghan Klingenberg was named to the NWSL Best XI of the Month, presented by Prime, for the month of July by the NWSL Media Association and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent.

During the month of July Klingenberg played in all three of Portland's NWSL x La Liga Summer Cup matches, starting in games against Club Tijuana and Utah Royals, totaling 188 minutes. In the 5-0 victory over Tijuana, Klingenberg contributed two assists, aiding in goals from Olivia Wade-Katoa and Marissa Sheva.

The NWSL Best XI of the Month is selected each month of the regular season by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league on a consistent basis, and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent.

